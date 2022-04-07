War of Ukraine The winner of the golden ball fights in the Ukrainian war, was photographed in the trench

Ihor Bjelanov is a 61-year-old former football player.

Of the year as a footballer in Europe Awarded the Golden Ball in 1986 Ihor Bjelanovista spread on social media – a photo in which he is posing in a trench with a rifle in his hand.

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, Bjelanov, 61, represented the Soviet Union at the national team level, where he was playing in the European Championship final in 1988. However, the Netherlands won the final with 2-0 goals.

At the club level, he was winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup at the Kiev Dynamo in the spring of 1986. In 1989, Bjelanov moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach and later to Eintracht Braunschweig.

Now Bjelanov has joined the home security forces in his hometown of Odessa.

“I pray for an immediate end to the bloodshed of our people,” Bjelanov wrote on Facebook Bild magazine by.

Bjelanov is pictured on the left.