War of Ukraine The United States is trying to haul Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine even from Afghanistan – Why?

In addition to Soviet-made fighter jets and helicopters, modern Western equipment is in the offing.

Ukraine has finally received a replenishment from its Western Allies in its Air Force fleet. Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense John Kirby said on Tuesday that Ukraine currently has “more operational fighters than it had two weeks ago”.

These are apparently Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters, although the United States does not tell us the number or brand of the machines or the details of the delivery methods. The United States itself has at least 21 old Mig-29 fighter jets that it bought from Moldova in 1997, mainly to prevent the planes from ending up in Iran. Migraines have been used in the United States in Air Force drills as paint machines.

However, it is more likely that the machines will come closer, ie from Poland, Bulgaria or Slovakia, which already expressed their desire to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine in early March. The United States at the time rejected the proposal on the grounds that the supply of fighter jets could extend the war between NATO and Russia.

Financial magazine Forbes considers it likely that all three countries have supplied at least spare parts for Mig fighters.

The Hungarian Air Force’s Mi-17 transport helicopter and Mi-24 combat helicopter took part in a parade in Budapest last August.

Washington the view on the matter thus appears to have changed substantially. Ukraine has been proven to have lost at least 15 fighters in the first 54 days of the war. In other words, at least as many machines would have already come to Ukraine.

The supply of military aircraft must rely on Soviet equipment, as Ukraine does not have time to train its pilots to pilot new types of fighters. Probably for the same reason, the United States reports that it has delivered 11 Mi-18 helicopters to Ukraine. There are hardly any of them in the United States.

The New York Times According to the United States, it has entered into agreements with the countries of the former Eastern Bloc in which it has promised to supply them with US equipment to replace weapons and weapon systems delivered to Ukraine. Slovakia, for example, will receive the Patriot Air Defense System after delivering the S-300 system to Ukraine.

In addition, more than a hundred Soviet-made tanks have been delivered to Ukraine from Poland. In addition to the T-72, there are also old T-556 tanks. In addition to the T-72 wagons, the Czech Republic has also donated BMP assault armor.

In addition to training problems, Soviet equipment is also being hauled to Ukraine for compatibility reasons. The United States has announced that it will deliver 18 155m field cannons and 40,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine already uses Soviet-style 152-millimeter howitzers, so it also needs ammunition for them.

According to The New York Times, the United States has hauled Soviet-made armaments to Ukraine in addition to India, even from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

A Ukrainian soldier drove Russian T-72 armored warfare in Lukyanivka near Kiev in late March.

U.S. soldiers loaded 155-millimeter M777 howitzers in Kunar Province, Afghanistan in the summer of 2011.

Bridge In addition to U.S. radar systems, 700 Switchblade planes donated by the United States were included in the deliveries of Western weapons announced this week. Named the “Swiss Linker,” this “kamikaze” airplane is derived from its foldable wings that allow the airplane to fit into the launch tube.

The Switchblade 300, which strikes the target with explosives, is called a “suicide plane”.

Norway, for its part, has announced that it will donate 100 shoulder-fired Mistral missiles to Ukraine. The latest model has a range of more than seven kilometers and can also be placed to shoot from the stage if necessary.

To date, the United States has spent $ 2.6 billion and the EU € 1.5 billion on arms aid to Ukraine. According to the Pentagon, there are 8 to 10 armed cargo flights a day from the United States to Europe, mainly to Poland and Romania. Onward transport to Ukraine goes by land. It takes 5-8 days for the weapons to arrive on the front.

Ukrainians unloaded U.S. weapons aid at Borispil airport in Kiev in early February.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Finland announced the delivery of one-time dividends, assault rifles and their cartridges to Ukraine, but has since remained silent about the details of the arms aid.