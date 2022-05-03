War of Ukraine The number of asylum applications started to decline in Western Uusimaa

A total of more than 1,600 applications have been submitted to the Western Uusimaa Police Department since the end of February.

Asylum applicationThe number has started to decrease at the Western Uusimaa Police Department, police inform.

According to police, there are now fewer applications for residence permits in Ukraine than before. Some applicants have also converted their initial asylum application into an application for temporary protection.

A total of more than 1,600 applications have been submitted to the Western Uusimaa Police Department since the end of February. Most of the applications are made by Ukrainians. The remaining applicants are Belarusian, Russian or foreign nationals.

“On a weekly basis, the number of applicants has been declining. Last week, about 30 applications were submitted to the Western Uusimaa Police Department, ”says the Chief Commissioner. Aapo Isoaho in a police bulletin.

In addition to the main police station in Espoo, the situation at the Lohja and Raseborg stations is calm. At these stations, applications have been submitted mainly by individuals or families.

In March, the EU introduced the Temporary Protection Directive. As a result, those fleeing the war in Ukraine will not have to seek asylum in EU countries, but will be granted temporary protection.

The majority of people arriving from Ukraine come to Finland via the West Harbor of Helsinki, according to a police release. In March, a service point was opened in the port so that those arriving from Ukraine could do business in one place. Those who enter the country at the service point can apply for temporary protection and, in addition, receive information on how the process progresses after submitting the application.

The Finnish Immigration Service said yesterday that since the Russian invasion, more than 21,000 Ukrainian citizens have applied for international protection in Finland.