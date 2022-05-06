War of Ukraine The media: Ukraine received information from the United States that led to the sinking of the Moscow ship – the Pentagon denies

The U.S. Department of Defense denies news channel information.

Ukraine the Moscow-flagged Moscow-flagged ship sunk in April was partially destroyed by U.S. intelligence. This is reported in the US news channels CNN and NBC.

According to CNN sources, Ukrainian forces first spotted the ship in the Black Sea and then verified with its U.S. partners whether it was really Moscow.

The United States confirmed the information but did not participate in the decision to sink the ship, sources say. According to media reports, the United States did not know that Ukraine was going to sink the ship.

The U.S. Department of Defense denies news channel information.

“We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information from Moscow,” said a Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a statement according to CNN.

“We were not involved in the decision of the Ukrainians to strike a ship or in the operation they carried out. We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intention to strike the ship. “

186-meter Moscow sank during Easter week on April 14 after Ukraine’s coastal defense hit it with two Neptune naval missiles.

According to official Russian data, the ship, which was damaged in the fire, sank when it was towed to the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea.

The sinking of the flagship has been seen as a major symbolic defeat for Russia. The ship had a crew of more than 500 and was supposed to have lost a significant amount of weapons to Russia.

President Joe Biden during the Russian invasion, the regime has helped defend Ukrainian forces by sharing important intelligence about, for example, Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to CNN, Ukraine has been able to provide detailed information on, for example, vehicles or staff in certain locations.

However, there are limits to the disclosure of information. According to CNN, the United States has refused to provide Ukraine with information about possible targets on the Russian side.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the United States had provided Ukraine with intelligence on the whereabouts of Russian generals to kill them. According to the newspaper, for example, the United States would have provided information on mobile bases in Russia.

The U.S. Department of Defense Pentagon denied this information as well. According to Kirby, the ministry does not provide intelligence on the location of high-ranking military leaders on the battlefields. However, he said U.S. intelligence would help Ukrainian forces “defend their country.”

According to NBC, the US authorities have expressed concern that the country’s information exchange with Ukraine will be made public. According to media reports, the authorities are concerned that this could anger the Russian president Vladimir Putin and leads to unpredictable retaliation.

Correction 6.5. at 1:30 p.m .: Contrary to what was previously mentioned in the caption of the story, Moscow sank during Easter week, not last week.