War of Ukraine “Should we help or escape?” In the Transnistrian border region of Ukraine is the next possible focal point of the war

Ukrainian villages on the Transnistrian border fear the worst. Residents wondered what to do. Leave or stay?

Jaski

Nearly a three-meter clump of concrete shatters on chains in an excavator bucket and then crashes into a roadblock. If there is a tight situation, the road will be blocked quickly.

Trenches are dug in the fields. The closer you get to the Transnistrian border, the more you can see fresh light brown sand piles, embankments and grass-covered dugouts made of tree trunks.

There are armored barriers, sandbag walls and roadblocks that Ukrainian soldiers check the papers of passers-by. The rapeseed field glows bright yellow on a gentle slope and connects to the blue sky at the top. An army helicopter flies low over the fields.

An alarm phone application reports that beaches and fields in the Odessa region are not worth walking on because they have been mined.

Upon accreditation to Ukraine, each journalist involved in war reporting has stated that he will not disclose details of Ukraine’s military preparations or, for example, the locations of the military bases he has seen.

Therefore, in this case, too, it is stated only in a circular manner that the findings reported are from the Transnistrian border region. The border is four hundred kilometers.

Here is located in one of the following possible focal points of the war in Ukraine.

The place sees Ukraine taking extremely seriously intelligence that Russia is planning an official declaration of war and mobilization on Victory Day, which will be celebrated on Monday.

An official declaration of war would allow a significant reinforcement of the Russian military in Ukraine. Ukraine intends to resist.

In the eyes of Ukraine, one of the major threats is Transnistria. It is a Russian-backed autonomous region between Moldova and Ukraine, where Russia has deployed its troops and a huge number of weapons.

See also Coronavirus In addition to Uusimaa, the share of positive corona tests has increased by a fifth in Southwest Finland “Some people are so anxious that they can find it difficult to trust even God at times,” says Maxim Starkov.

Jaskin in the village the church glows yellow in the May toast, in southern Ukraine it is daylight already summer. Inside the priest Maksim Starkov ignites the fire.

Purple and white violets are placed in the center of the wooden floor. It is cool and peaceful, but only externally.

There are fears here, I guess you can say that? People in Russian-occupied villages across Ukraine have experienced deer. The violence has been arbitrary.

“In recent weeks, the atmosphere in the village has changed,” Starkov says. “We don’t know what to do. Should we help or escape? Go to the bomb shelter? ”

The village is home to less than 4,000 people. Some fled the war in the early stages, at the turn of February-March. The second wave of departure began last week as special things began to happen in Transnistria.

It is six to seven kilometers from the cave to the Transnistrian border.

The village of Jask is located less than ten kilometers from the Transnistrian border, behind which are Russian soldiers.

About half a million people in Transnistria to the Ministry of Internal Security were shot in a hurry, radio antennas crashed into the ground and authorities claimed that Ukrainian planes were swirling around Russia’s huge weapons depot.

A picture circulates on the Internet in which the border between Transnistria and Ukraine in Pervomaisk has been closed with huge concrete blocks. It is impossible to say whether the picture is genuine.

“I’m very worried,” Starkov sighs. There is no air alarm siren in the village, people are watching the shocks from their phone apps. There is one bomb shelter.

The best medicine for the villagers’ concerns are cucumbers and tomatoes. People grow them in their yards and donate them to the soldiers for food.

In the winter, the vegetables were salted and brought to church, now the soldiers are getting fresh.

“People bring vegetables in small bags here to church and when the car is full, we deliver them to the defense forces. It’s our way to help. ”

When he leaves the church, his eyes remain dim for a moment. As they get used to the light, a Ukrainian soldier stops in front of him with his pickup truck. He states that an error has occurred, and that error is that we were released from the roadblock through the Transnistrian border villages.

“Get out,” he urges. We’re leaving.

Elena of Jaskia lit a candle and prayed in church on Thursday.

Incident well describes the atmosphere near the border. Just about an hour earlier, Ukrainian soldiers offered a muscle guide as they checked our papers at the roadblock.

Then suddenly the situation just changed.

Later we find out the possible reason: the shots. Allegedly, there was a firefight between Russian forces in Ukraine and Transnistria on Thursday afternoon while we were at church talking to the priest.

But there is no certainty about the shots. The information is vague and was reported by the Russian news agency Tass, which relied on the Transnistrian TV channel and is not a reliable news source.

Oleksandr Holjavko, 25, died in battles in March. A friend mourned at the grave on Thursday.

Sixteen a man digs two graves in the corner of a small village cemetery. The graves are not related to the war, they are for guys who died in a car accident. The drunk driving drove the oncoming car at a speed of almost 200 kilometers per hour.

The grief over the loss of friends is greater than the concern about the escalation of the war in the homeland. Although, of course, the war is mourning – fresh graves on the other side of the cemetery, where four villagers who fell on the front are resting.

“Transnistria is just a threat to Russia,” one of the young men states and the other nods. No worries.

The men are not in the army but are part of the defense forces of their own home village. The operation is paramilitary. They carry guns – or would carry them if they had to.

There have been evenings recently when pepper spray is the only weapon. There are four men on the patrol at a time, but there is only one bulletproof vest.

So close to the Transnistrian border it is a risk. Therefore, no pictures of them should be taken.

“Someone can recognize us and the village and come at night.”

Who is someone?

“Well, from there behind the border.”