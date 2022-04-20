War of Ukraine Russia’s elite warns of devastating economic effects of war and fears Putin’s use of nuclear weapons – this group decides to start war, says Bloomberg

Russia must suffer the cost of the war, according to Putin, because the West has left him no choice but to continue the war, Bloomberg news agency reported.

Russian senior officials in the administration have warned the president Vladimir Putinia the extent of the economic impact of the sanctions, the news agency said Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg’s unnamed news, authorities also warned Putin that sanctions would erase the growth and rising living standards achieved during Putin’s two decades.

Part of Russia’s ruling elite sees the large-scale attack as a catastrophic mistake.

According to sources, Putin has ignored these warnings, arguing that Russia must suffer the cost of war because the West has left him no choice but to continue fighting.

Putin has said publicly that the West’s “economic lightning war” has failed and that Russia’s economy is adapting to change.

According to sources, Putin’s dominance is not threatened either.

Putin is confident that the people are behind him and ready for years of sacrifice in sharing his vision of Russia’s national greatness, sources in an extensive Bloomberg article said.

According to these sources, the decision to start an offensive war was made by a few people.

In addition to Putin, this was a small number of defense ministers Sergei ShoiguChief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valeri Gerasimov and Chief of the State Security Police FSB Nikolai Patrushevsources told Bloomberg.

According to a Bloomberg article, there have been growing fears in Putin’s immediate circle that Putin could resort to the use of strategic nuclear weapons if the war of aggression in Ukraine does not proceed as Putin wishes. Similar concerns have been raised by US intelligence.

Russia launched its offensive war in Ukraine on 24 February. Since then, the United States, Britain and the EU have imposed strong economic sanctions on it. Among other things, Western countries have sought to isolate Russia from the international economic system.

Russia is also threatened with insolvency in early May.

Former Russian Minister of Finance Alexei Kudri has estimated that it will take Russia “several years” to rebuild its economy if the economic sanctions imposed by the West remain in place for a longer period of time.

Kudrin, Director General of the State Audit Office, served as Russia’s Minister of Finance for eleven years in the early 2000s. He is considered a critic of Russia’s economic policy.

The World Bank predicted earlier in April that Russia’s GDP would fall 11.2 percent this year.