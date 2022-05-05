War of Ukraine Russia is said to have stolen hundreds of thousands of tons of grain from Ukraine: “Chechen soldiers fighting for Russia act like criminals in the 1990s”

Ukraine’s defense ministry said Thursday that 400,000 tons of grain have been stolen so far. The robbery of grain has brought to light in the country gloomy memories of history, that is, the famine that raged in the region during the Soviet era.

Russian troops are said to have stolen large quantities of grain from the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. This has been reported by several Ukrainian bodies, such as ministries and local farmers.

In addition to grain, Russian troops have also reportedly stolen agricultural supplies such as tractors and harvesters. The country’s troops have also carried out artillery attacks on food depots.

The theft of Russians in Ukraine has been steadily written about during the war, but theft of food supplies has come to the fore in recent days.

American CNN released an extensive story on the subject on Thursday. It says the phenomenon has intensified in recent weeks as Russia has tightened its grip on the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions along the Azov and Black Seas.

Already last weekend, the Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi talked about the topic in a TV interview. According to Vysotsky, the Russians had stolen hundreds of thousands of tons of grain at the time. He also warned that up to 1.5 million tonnes would be in danger of being stolen.

Ukraine’s defense ministry, for its part, said Thursday that 400,000 tons of grain have been stolen so far.

“The Russians walked through the courtyards of every village in search of cultivation machinery and grain. The scale of the theft is simply overwhelming, ”said the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov told CNN.

Ukrainian farmers interviewed by CNN, on the other hand, report how Russian troops arrived in trucks on Crimean license plates and emptied entire grain silos.

“Chechen soldiers fighting for Russia act like criminals in the 1990s. First, they offer to buy grain at a ridiculously low price. If you don’t agree, they’ll take everything without giving anything, ”Fedorov said.

Ukrainian agricultural workers filled the seeder with seeds near Kiev in mid-April.

Russian troops theft could seriously threaten this year’s harvest. According to CNN, sowing operations have been interrupted in many places.

Ukraine is one of the world’s most important grain-producing countries. On the likelihood of a food crisis caused by war is written from the very beginning of the war.

In Ukraine, the robbery of grain brings out gloomy memories of history. Governor of Luhansk Oblast Serhi Haidai has already said that Russia’s goal is “new holodomor”.

The Holodomor refers to the famine that raged in the territory of Soviet Ukraine between 1932 and 1933, killing millions. What made the famine exceptional was that it was caused by the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin by expropriation of peasants ’grain and food stocks.

“The Holodomor was a deliberately caused, politically motivated famine from 1932 to 1933 aimed at crushing the national identity of Ukrainians and the stumbling block of peasants opposed to collectivization,” the author wrote. Sofi Oksanen describes in an essay he wrote at HS in 2019.

Among other things, the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko has called the Holodomor genocide.

For example In the Luhansk region, Russia already owns 90 percent of the farmland, according to CNN. 100,000 tons of grain have been stolen from the Luhansk region alone, says Governor Haidai.

“The Russians plan to leave the Ukrainians on the brink of famine in the territories they have conquered,” Haidai tells CNN.