War of Ukraine Russia has not achieved “any significant goals” at the beginning of the major attack, says the expert – This is how the attack has progressed so far

No major success can be seen in Russia’s large-scale attack on eastern Ukraine, says Jarmo Mattila, head teacher at the Department of Military Arts at the National Defense College.

Russia has started this week in eastern Ukraine major attackwhich has been expected since it withdrew its troops from the Kiev region in early April.

On Tuesday, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the start of the attack. On the same day, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said the next phase in Russia’s “special operation” was about to begin.

Information about the fighting and bombing in eastern Ukraine has since intensified, but so far Russian forces have not seemed to have succeeded significantly in breaking Ukraine’s defenses.

So what is the situation in eastern Ukraine? Has Russia’s major attack failed or is it just beginning?

Yet it is too early to call Russia’s major attack a failure, as the new phase of the fighting has only lasted a couple of days, says Lieutenant Colonel Jarmo Mattila About the National Defense College. He serves as head teacher at the Department of Martial Arts.

However, Mattila estimates that so far no clear success can be seen in the Russian offensive.

“There has been little progress in some areas, but no significant goals have been achieved.”

Mattila is generally critical of the use of the word big attack.

“I see the major attack as a strong attack on hundreds of thousands of soldiers. Rather, Russia has had to reconsider its own goals and concentrate troops from other regions in eastern Ukraine. Of course, we are talking about the biggest battles of this war. ”

Mattila estimates that Russia’s progress has been very limited even after a significant increase in troops, as the country has had to bring its troops into the midst of fighting “like a moving train”. The fighting in eastern Ukraine has been going on for weeks in the same areas, and now only efforts have been made to intensify it with additional troops.

“Most of the Russian soldiers are the same ones who have been in the fighting in the past. They are tired and have seen big losses, so their mental condition is not the best, even though they have been allowed to rest in between and replenish their equipment. The situation would be quite different if completely new troops had been brought into eastern Ukraine. ”

The time is also difficult for the Russians, Mattila estimates. In addition to the melting of snow and frost, there has been a lot of rain in Ukraine in recent days. The terrain is very wet and soft. That is why Russian soldiers have to move mostly along the roads.

Burned van on the road to Popasna.

Large the question is, as long as Russia is currently working in eastern Ukraine.

The main target seems to be the complete takeover of the regions of Donbas, ie Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia now controls most of the Luhansk region.

On Wednesday night, the governor of the Luhansk region Serhi Haidai told CNN that 80 percent of Luhansk is Russian-occupied. Similarly, the southern part of Donetsk is under Russian control.

On Thursday, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Russian troops were attacking the city of Kramatorsk. Kramatorsk is located in the northern part of the Donetsk region and is one of the largest cities in the region. Russian troops seem to be heading there from several directions, but the distance is still tens of kilometers.

On Thursday, Russian troops were reported to have advanced in the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna, east of Kramatorsk. The fighting has also continued in Kreminna, Torske and Zelena Dolyna in the same direction.

To the north of Kramatorsk is the city of Izjum, which has been attacked by the Russians and from which troops are heading towards Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian soldier patrolling Popasna on April 14th.

Ukraine an expert who closely monitored the war and maintained a map service with the Finnish group on the war situation Emil Kastehelmi says Russian troops seem to be stuck in some of the cities in the settlement center battles, where significant progress has been limited.

That is why he is also skeptical about whether Russian troops want to try to take over Kramatorsk and the town of Slovjansk to the north, because there they would be equally involved in urban fighting.

In addition to these events, fighting has been reported, particularly on the border between the southern part of the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhia region, where Russian forces have sought to advance north along the border of the Donetsk region. Russia seems to have been able to make progress there, at least in the town of Velyka Novosilka.

In the south, near the city of Mykolaiv, Russia has tried to move west from the city of Oleksandrivka, but its attacks have been repelled.

Jarmo Mattila speaks of a “bulge” in eastern Ukraine. In the case of Kramatorsk, the map shows the area that is still in the hands of the Ukrainians, when otherwise Russia has taken over the areas to its south and north.

Mattila believes that Russia’s intermediate goal is to eliminate this “bulge”.

“Russia is now moving forward with quite the lowest goals. The operation is very small-scale and predictable, and it seems that this is aimed at a partial victory through which there could be opportunities for some kind of ceasefire.”

Mattila considers it possible that Russia does not currently have the forces to move faster or take over the territories.

“So far, no surprises have been seen in this major attack. There has been no operational movement to surprise Ukraine’s defense. “

The fighting has continued throughout eastern Ukraine. Picture of Kharkov.

Its own chapter has been at the heart of the fighting since the beginning of the war Situation in Mariupol. The port city is now wholly owned by Russia, with the exception of the Azovstal factory site.

Russia has reportedly stopped attempts to take over the region. Now it is destined to be besieged so that “not even a fly can escape”.

Even if the Russians no longer try to take over the Azovstal factory area, the siege will also bind a lot of Russian troops, Mattila says. The area is large, with an estimated two thousand Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in addition.