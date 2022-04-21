War of Ukraine Russia claims to have ‘liberated’ Mariupol, although Azovstal steel plant is still owned by Ukrainians

Putin hailed the Russian soldiers who destroyed Mariupol as heroes.

Russia claims to have “liberated” the strategically important city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, news agencies say.

President Vladimir Putin is said to have changed tactics in the area of ​​the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian soldiers have still defended their positions without agreeing to surrender.

Russian forces are now beginning to encircle the area instead of trying to take it over. According to Putin, taking over the area is “unnecessary,” Reuters news agency said.

“Close this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape,” Putin said in a meeting with TV cameras on Thursday. Sergei Shawun with.

It is unclear what Putin’s statement means in practice. Russia could, at least in theory, start saving its arsenal or transferring some of its troops to other fronts.

Shuo said in the same TV show that Mariupol has been taken over with the exception of the Azovstal region. According to him, there are more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the area.

It is previously estimated that there would also be about a thousand civilians in the factory area east of Mariupol.

Last Wednesday Russia demanded Ukrainian soldiers to surrender by 2 p.m., to which they refused. The Battle of Mariupol has become one more legend about the ability of Ukrainian soldiers to defend themselves against an attacker previously considered superior.

Beneath the Azovstal factory site is an extensive network of underground tunnels and shelters, which has made it difficult to occupy the area.

“There is no need to climb these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” Putin said.

“I order you to stop it [hyökkäyksen]”Putin told Shuigu.

Russian previous plans, for example, to occupy or encircle the capital Kiev failed. Many experts have speculated that Putin is seeking some kind of “profit” before the May 9 celebrations.

The complete overthrow of Mariupol, or the alleged overthrow, would likely be an event presented as a victory for the pro-war Russians.

Taking and maintaining Mariupol would mean that Russia could form a land connection from the separatist areas of eastern Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula, which it occupied in 2014.

Before About 430,000 people lived in Mariupol since the Russian attack in February. According to Ukraine, there are still about a hundred thousand civilians in the city.

It is estimated that about 80-90 percent of Mariupol’s buildings have been destroyed or damaged by bombing and firing in Russia.

On Thursday, Putin thanked Russian troops for their work in the city.

“I want them all to know: in our minds, in the minds of everyone in Russia, they are heroes,” Putin said.