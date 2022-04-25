War of Ukraine Russia bombed western Ukrainian railways to block western arms shipments to Ukraine

Western Allies are supplying heavy equipment that is difficult to get to without a rail connection.

Russia hit a missile on Monday morning at five railway stations in western Ukraine. A spokesman for Ukraine’s interior ministry said Russia was first trying to destroy Ukraine’s economy, but the Ukrainian headquarters saw otherwise: Russia’s attacks were intended to destroy the railway network so that aid from abroad would not reach the front.

Director General of the Ukrainian Railways Oleksandr Kamyshin according to the missiles hit the feeder stations in the Lviv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Vinnytsia regions. At least six people were killed and 18 injured at two stations in the Vinnytsa region.

According to Kamyshin, 16 passenger train services had to be canceled on Monday due to the attacks, the news channel TSN. In the Lviv region, missiles destroyed a plant supplying electricity to the railway network.

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday night that the attacks were aimed precisely at destroying the power supply to Ukraine’s western rail network. According to Russia, its purpose was specifically to prevent Western arms shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Attacks based on the targets, the Russians are trying to cut off rail connections, especially from Poland to eastern and southern Ukraine. According to Western data, a lot of heavy equipment is coming to Ukraine, for which the railways are the preferred option.

U.S. data said last week that Washington has signed agreements with countries in the former Eastern bloc promising to supply them with U.S. equipment to replace weapons and weapon systems delivered to Ukraine. Slovakia, for example, will receive the Patriot Air Defense System after delivering the S-300 system to Ukraine.

In addition, more than a hundred Soviet-made tanks have been delivered to Ukraine from Poland. In addition to the T-72 model, there are also old T-55 tanks. In addition to the T-72 wagons, the Czech Republic has also donated BMP assault armor.

Soviet equipment delivered to Ukraine because the war-torn country does not have time to train its armed forces to use the new systems. In addition, weapons and ammunition must be matched.

The United States has announced that it will deliver 18 155m field cannons and 40,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. However, Ukraine already uses Soviet-style 152-millimeter howitzers, so it also needs ammunition for them.

Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia are giving Ukraine old Mig-29 fighter jets. How these are to be delivered has not been told.