According to the BBC, there have been clear attempts to set the bodies on fire.

Russian troops have been involved in recent days to withdraw of the many Ukrainian villages they previously held.

According to the media who visited the liberated areas, the Russians have left behind exceptional destruction, bodies and even feces.

BBC’s the reporter and photographer visited the Ukrainian army on the E-40 highway leading west of Kiev, which had been recaptured from Russian forces just ten hours earlier.

The reporter dropped at least 13 bodies, two of which have already been confirmed civilians. They are a couple who tried to escape from Kiev by car but collided with a Russian armored vehicle on the way.

The Ukrainian army recorded their shooting on video. The couple had been left to rot in their places: a woman in a car, a man next to it.

BBC’s the pictures show that car tires have been piled on top of the bodies hanging on the road. Attempts have apparently been made to burn them so as not to leave traces of war crimes.

Next to the damaged tanker is a soldiers’ camp with a long dining table covered in leftovers and drinks. The table is surrounded by piles of rubbish and liquor bottles.

“Unburied piles of rubbish around the camp are usually a sign of undisciplined soldiers,” the BBC writes.

German newspaper Spiegel says the eastern city of Trostynets, which was captured by Russian forces at the very beginning of its attack.

The city of Trostyatnet in northeastern Ukraine suffered severe devastation during the Russian occupation. On Friday, after the soldiers left, the resident walked past the destroyed buildings.

A newspaper reporter visited a local police station held by Russian soldiers as headquarters. Before leaving, Russian soldiers seem to have defecated every room in the building.

“There are drying lumps all over the chairs and floors,” Spiegel describes.

According to Spiegel, Russian soldiers had mined key places in the city, such as the chocolate factory and botanical garden owned by the American Mondelez, which dates back to the early 19th century.

The soldiers have also had time to practice patriotic art. On the walls of the train station several graffiti with the texts “Zelenskyi is gay”, “For the glory of Russia” or just “Russia” with a heart.

“Trostjanets appears to have been attacked by a herd of teenagers armed with spray paint and armor,” the Spiegel reporter describes.