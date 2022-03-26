War of Ukraine Putin is now claiming a partial victory over the “liberation of Donbas”, but in reality it is forced to choose its fight – the occupation of Kiev has still not been forgotten, says specialist researcher

Re-framing Russia’s goals could help Putin keep its face and declare a victory. Russia is forced to choose its focus in the war, says Pentti Forsström, MPKK’s specialist researcher.

Russia seems to change the direction of its major attack in Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry said Friday that Russia will continue to focus on “full liberalization” of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

In Donbass are located Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which are president of Russia Vladimir Putin recognized as independent “people’s republics” before the attack began.

“The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has significantly diminished, allowing us to focus on our nuclear efforts to achieve our main goal: the liberation of Donbas,” the head of the operational department of the Russian General Staff. Sergei Rudskoi claimed.

The statements have been interpreted in the West as meaning that the occupation of Kiev and the establishment of a new puppet regime in Russia would have been abandoned, at least temporarily.

In its Friday progress report, the National Defense College (MPKK) estimates that Russia’s actions east of Kiev suggest that its attacks in the north have stalled. According to the BBC a high-ranking U.S. official also estimates that Russia is no longer preparing to attack Kiev.

Russian re-framing the goals could help Putin keep his face and declare a victory in Mariupol, for example, which has so far not agreed to Russia’s surrender order.

However, Russia has not completely ruled out the conquest of Kiev, right now there is no manpower in it, says a specialist researcher at the MPKK Pentti Forsström To HS.

“Russian forces have now been used and are in use, so it is imperative to create a focus on something. It is not possible to carry out operations everywhere, but to focus on promoting war one piece at a time. ”

Forsström also believes that this means establishing a land connection from Crimea to Russia. However, it cannot function as a safe maintenance route without Mariupol.

“ “I don’t know if Ukraine can live after that.”

The land connection would seal the disconnection of Ukraine’s foreign connections. There is already a naval blockade in Russia, and the only route from the coast to the west is through Odessa.

“Ukraine is fighting for its independence. Even if Mariupol went, the land connection to Crimea would be successful and Russia would take control of Donetsk and Luhansk, I believe that Ukraine will not give up yet. ”

However, would a land connection from Crimea to Russia be too expensive for Ukraine to pay for peace?

“I don’t know if Ukraine can live after that. It’s hard to say what the price of the compromise is. ”

According to him, however, there has not been a decisive turnaround in the war so far, which would now put Ukraine on its knees or have to surrender.

Forsström according to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has indicated that he is ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass, but on the other hand he has called for the 1991 borders to be restored.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the Belarusian border have not led to breakthroughs. According to Forsström, Russia has not yet achieved what it wanted in the war to be ready for the negotiating table.

Forsström believes it is clear that results should first be achieved in southern Ukraine so that Russia can look back to the north and Kiev.

“Mariupol will surely be bombed with weapons of all kinds to resolve its situation.”

It is a completely different matter how long Russia can continue the war with air and missile strikes. According to Forsström, Russia’s ground forces are also “really on the map”.

In April, invitations are about to begin in Russia to repatriate existing troops and recruit new ones. Still, commanding them on the battlefield is not quite simple.

“It requires legislative changes. I do not think that Russia, as a society, is ready for an increasing number of conscripts to be transferred to the operation. It would turn against the Russian leadership. ”

Now Russia can only wait for its troops to replenish and seek victories in the Mariupol and Donbas region, the MPKK ‘s review estimated on Friday.

“The occupation of Mariupol would open a land link between Crimea and Donbas and free up troops to continue the attack on northern Zaporizhia or the back of the Donetsk front.”

However, Russia has failed to break Mariupol’s defenses. In Donbass, too, Russian and separatist forces have not achieved decisive success, the MPKK estimates.

According to the MPKK, the successful counter-attacks by the Ukrainians in Mykolaiv and Mariupol have already weakened Russia’s ability to attack Kiev or Odessa.

The line of attack towards Odessa has not progressed in two weeks.

“Landing in Odessa is unlikely as long as the ground attack does not proceed.”

Russian Ministry of Defense in Friday’s review spokesman for the ministry Igor Konashenkov said Russia’s “special operation is proceeding according to agreed plans.”

The defense ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded in Ukraine on Friday, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The figures are considerably lower than the estimates of Ukraine and the West, according to which up to 15,000 Russians would have died in the war.

