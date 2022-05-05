War of Ukraine Pentagon: Russia uses air strikes to block arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States estimates that Russia is working to stop rail traffic in Ukraine and block Western arms supplies. Russia has carried out numerous missile strikes across Ukraine in recent days.

Russia is stepping up air strikes on Ukraine’s main service lines and wants to stop rail traffic in Ukraine, says the US Department of Defense. The matter was reported by, among others The Guardian and Washington Post.

Railway lines supply Ukraine with billions of pounds of Western weapons, but the Pentagon says the flow of weapons has not been significantly blocked.

The Pentagon estimates that Russia’s attacks on western Ukraine appear to be affecting electricity infrastructure and water supply, says The Guardian.

“Maintenance on both sides depends on the railways,” said the U.S. Defense Authority, which remained anonymous, according to the Washington Post.

Russia has carried out numerous missile strikes across Ukraine in recent days, including in the western city of Lviv. On Tuesday, Russian airstrikes hit six train stations in central and western Ukraine.

A few days ago, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it had carried out a missile strike in Odessa, destroying missiles and ammunition imported from the United States and Europe. About it says Russian news agency Tass.

Originally Ukraine’s arms deliveries focused on small arms and defense equipment, but the situation has changed in recent weeks. President of the United States Joe Biden has announced additional aid of $ 33 billion, or about € 31 billion, to Ukraine. Of that amount, more than $ 20 billion is military aid, the rest mostly money and humanitarian aid.

The EU has earmarked € 450 million in arms aid to Ukraine. Assistance includes air defense systems, anti-tank weapons and ammunition.

“I think sothat they [Venäjä] did not believe that the West would give Ukraine the heavier weapons it needed, so now they feel they have to do something about it. Because together, Western weapons and the Ukrainian combat experience give us a great advantage, ”a Ukrainian military official told The Guardian last week. by.

“Material deliveries to Ukraine continue every single day,” a Pentagon spokesman said John Kirby said. “Those weapons, those systems, end up in the hands of the Ukrainians.”

Kirby suggested that arms deliveries had many alternative delivery routes that are constantly changing.

By Wednesday, more than 80 of the 90 promised by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.

