War of Ukraine More than 14,000 Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection in Finland – Minister Mikkonen: “More resources are needed for registration and decision-making”

The refugee crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has already given rise to cases of trafficking in human beings and crime against women and children.

EU home affairs ministers met on Monday for an extraordinary justice and home affairs council. The meeting discussed the situation of war refugees in Ukraine and ways to better coordinate their assistance.

3.8 million refugees have already fled outside Ukraine.

“The discussion highlighted in particular that the majority of refugees are women and children and those who are very vulnerable. In fact, more than half of Ukraine’s children have lost their homes and become refugees, ”the Minister of the Interior represented Finland at the meeting. Krista Mikkonen (Green) said at a news conference.

“And now, unfortunately, there are already cases of human trafficking and crime against women and children.”

For this reason, the meeting discussed how to ensure the safety of refugees.

“The EU called for uniform policies and guidelines on the reception of children and special support for them, so that we can ensure the protection of minors, especially those who move alone.”

Mikkonen emphasized that the essential thing in preventing crime and ensuring security is that all those who enter the country are registered.

Very according to Mikkonen, the greatest pressure is currently in Poland, where most of the refugees have gone. But there are also a lot of refugees in other neighboring countries of Ukraine.

Mikkonen says that special attention was paid to the situation in Moldova at the meeting. Some of the huge number of people who have fled to Moldova has already moved on to other countries. Yet the poor and vulnerable country was found to need the support of EU countries.

“It was therefore hoped that refugees would be taken directly from Moldova to other countries. Many countries have already announced this. And Finland also considers it very urgent to support Moldova, ”said Mikkonen.

At the press conference, Mikkonen stated that Finland bears its own responsibility for receiving refugees.

“We are also ready to move them to Finland from other countries,” Mikkonen said.

“One idea for the EU is that this relocation can be organized by setting up centers to provide information to those who have fled Ukraine about the situation in the member states and about transport opportunities.”

According to Mikkonen, the meeting of the interior ministers also focused on transfers outside the EU and Europe, for example to Canada and the United States.

“These are already being prepared.”

At the meeting According to Mikkonen, financial issues were also on the agenda.

“The Commission emphasized that existing financial instruments, such as funds, could be used more flexibly,” said Mikkonen.

“There was some debate about whether the existing money is sufficient. Discussions on this will certainly continue. “

14 200 So far, Ukrainians have applied for temporary protection status in Finland.

In Finland, it has taken weeks, even months, to obtain temporary protection decisions and, in practice, work permits. In some other EU countries, a work permit has been obtained within a few days.

Read more: Ukrainians had to get to work in Finland immediately, but in practice it takes at least a month – HS asked what the permits would take

Could the processing of applications for protection be and should be speeded up to enable work to be done?

“Yes, it is important that the process is made faster. More resources are needed for registration and decision processing, ”Mikkonen replies via text message.

“One problem is the time it takes to make a residence card. It would be good if a temporary certificate could be obtained for registration, on the basis of which it would be possible to work until the actual residence card is completed. ‘