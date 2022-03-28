War of Ukraine Military Professor: As the war drags on, Russian soldiers can face an “explosive emptiness” that cannot be fought

Ukraine has all the ingredients for effective guerrilla warfare, says MPKK’s military professor Marko Palokangas.

Russian as the war of aggression continues for another month, it seems more and more obvious that Russia is getting stuck deep in the swamp of Ukraine.

“Yes, it has seemed like it for the past couple of weeks,” says a lieutenant colonel, military professor at the National Defense College. Marko Palokangas.

There were no major changes in the war situation on Monday.

Civilians the bleak suffering continued, above all, in the city of Mariupol, which was being destroyed by Russia, and on the northern front of Kiev, the Russian armed forces seemed to be regrouping their forces.

According to Palokangas, the general estimate is that no more than five to ten percent of Russian combat units have remained on the Belarusian or Russian side in the early weeks of the war.

That would mean a maximum of 15,000 to 20,000 soldiers disarmed or transferred to immediate combat, a number that has not yet reversed the war.

Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, have continued to persevere and have won victories with their counterattacks.

Immediate peace is not in sight. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to resume peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, but expectations are low.

Ukraine The annual cycle may prove to be a great ally in the near future, Palokangas states.

“The intelligence chief of the Ukrainian Defense Forces just had a very interesting output: that when spring comes, the attacker will have real hell.”

Chief of Military Intelligence, General Kyrylo Budanov talked about spring hell for an American The Nation magazine in an interview he spoke about in Finland on Sunday Online news.

Palokangas opens the statement:

“It was a strong message to Russia that the Ukrainians are also moving into guerrilla activity. As the war continues, Russia’s armed forces will face an explosive emptiness, with individual fighters scattered here and there. “

Explosive emptiness is a lieutenant general familiar with guerrilla warfare Veikko Koppisen an expression from the 1950s. Palokangas applied the term in the name of his recent dissertation. The dissertation dealt with guerrilla activity as part of Finnish warfare.

The basic idea of ​​“explosive emptiness” can be described as the fact that guerrillas appear as if from scratch and cannot be fought against emptiness. The attackers, who are thought to be superior, have experienced this in many wars, including the Americans in Vietnam and the Soviet soldiers in Afghanistan.

The annual cycle, on the other hand, is important in guerrilla warfare insofar as the terrain greens and becomes eutrophic with the spring.

“It is difficult for an attacker to clear the terrain because there is room to hide and influence them [Venäjän] to mechanized combat units in a completely different way, ”says Palokangas.

“Even open fields are becoming cheaper for the defender than before. In a way, the attacker finds himself in a situation where the enemy is not visible, but it is constantly present and there are losses everywhere. ”

It is uncertain whether Ukraine will be able to engage in large-scale guerrilla warfare, but there are already clear indications of this. For example, small groups of fighters or individual Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed Russian tanks with quick surprises.

Qualifications the guerrilla warfare were already suspect before the Russian invasion, Palokangas says.

“A nation of more than 40 million people, combined with a strong will to defend the country, its own local knowledge and the exploitation of conditions, are clear preconditions for a prolonged warfare in Ukraine, where guerrilla activity emerges.”