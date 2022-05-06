War of Ukraine Lukashenko calls Russia’s invasion of war and admits hardship – Investigator: Belarus president now trying to save his own skin

Ryhor Nizhnikau, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, says Lukashenko has little room for maneuver.

Belarus an authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko admitted in a Thursday release news agency AP in a rare interview that the Russian war in Ukraine has not gone according to plan, but the operation has dragged on.

The interview has been interpreted to distance the Russian regime and the president Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko, for example, exceptionally called Russia’s actions a “war” and not, as Russian propaganda, a “special military operation.”

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Ryhor Nizhnikau was not surprised by Lukashenko’s statements.

According to him, Lukashenko has sought to distance himself from Russian rule since the first phase of the war ended and Russia began shifting the focus of its attack away from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to eastern Ukraine and the Donbas region.

Nizhnikau however, he does not believe that Lukashenko would do anything without the approval of Russia and his “big brother” Putin.

“This is coordinated or at least supported by Moscow,” Nizhnikau says.

Lukashenko is still closely associated with the Kremlin. According to Nizhnikau, Russia is working to push Lukashenko into a more neutral position so that it can use him as an intermediary vis-à-vis Ukraine.

“If we listen, for example [Marija] Zaharova or [Sergei] Lavroviathey say all the time that Minsk is a reliable intermediary and an important help as a negotiator, ”says Nizhnikau.

This does not mean, however, that the dictator of Belarus also has no personal motive to distance himself from the Kremlin.

If Russia loses the war and Putin falls, Lukashenko will fall.

“But the situation is even worse for Lukashenko,” Nizhnikau says.

Belarus the role in the early part of the war was significant. It allowed Russia to use its soil to attack Kiev, which, according to Nizhnika, surprised Ukraine. Even if the occupation of Kiev failed, Russia would not have been able to advance to the immediate vicinity of the city without transit from Belarus.

According to Nizhnikau, Lukashenko must have believed that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine would proceed rapidly and victoriously. However, this did not happen and, at the same time, Western economic sanctions have also hit Belarus, which has made itself a party to the war.

Lukashenko has noted that if his political position and economic situation in Belarus deteriorates, Russia is unlikely to save him.

“He did a lot and didn’t get enough of his participation and I think it really frustrated him,” Nizhnikau estimates.

So Lukashenko has pushed himself into a corner now trying to save his own skin.

In Belarus a major military exercise is underway, but Nizhnikau sees no risk of the country interfering in the war by sending actual infantry to Ukraine.

Rather, the ongoing military exercise is a response to the NATO military exercise that is taking place in Poland at the same time.

“Whenever a NATO exercise is held near the Belarusian border, their response is their own military exercise,” Nizhnikau says.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Belarus of involving its troops in the fighting, but this has reportedly not been the case.

Nizhnikau does not believe that Lukashenko was willing to do so at any stage of the war. Otherwise, he would have asked Putin for it and Putin would have allowed it.

However, that does not mean that Belarus is incompetent in the war. In an interview with the AP, Lukashenko said Belarus was on peace. With this, he sought, according to Nizhnikau, to nullify the past and build a narrative in which Belarus has been separated from the war since its inception.

However, the country still allows Russia, for example, to fire missiles at Ukraine beyond its own borders.

“Belarus is a party to the war on the Russian side. Lukashenko is clearly a war criminal. “