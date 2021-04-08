War of Ukraine Kremlin spokesman: Russia may be “forced” to defend its citizens in eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin’s deputy director for Ukraine hinted that the escalation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine could be the beginning of the end for Ukraine as a whole.

Russian according to a representative of the Kremlin in the presidential administration, the escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine would be the beginning of the end for the Ukrainian state administration. Deputy Head of Presidential Administration for Ukraine Dmitri Kozakin The statements are reported by the news agencies Interfax and Tass and by the lending news agency Reuters.

“Russia is forced to defend its citizens living in the Donbass if the scale of the conflict so requires,” Kozak said According to the cup.

“It all depends on the scale of the war. If, as our President says, things like Srebrenica happen there, we will probably have to defend ourselves. ”

The Serbian Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia and Herzegovina killed at least 7,000 civilians in 1995.

Kozak accused the Ukrainian government of hysteria and argued that the confidentiality of negotiations to resolve the war in eastern Ukraine would only benefit the Ukrainian administration, which, according to Kozak, was trying to mislead its own citizens.

Therefore, Kozak believes that the negotiations and negotiation documents related to Eastern Ukraine should be made public.

“In the negotiations, we are committed to complying with the Minsk agreements from a to z. They only commit in secret, ”Kozak said.

The Minsk agreements refer to the ceasefire agreements concluded in 2014 and 2015. Both the Ukrainian armed forces and Russian-backed, funded and trained separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have repeatedly violated treaties, and at least 14,000 people, some of them civilians, have died in the war since winter 2014.

Ukraine According to the information of the General Staff, there are 28,000 separatist fighters in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, among whom there are many Russians, especially in the officers. In addition, the fighters are supported by 2,000 Russian trainers and advisers.

The situation in eastern Ukraine has been of particular concern in April, when it was discovered at Easter that Russia had begun to move its weapons to Ukraine’s eastern border, that is, closer to Donetsk and Luhansk. According to Ukraine, there are now about 20,000 Russian soldiers near the border, and more than 32,000 Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Spokesman for the President of Russia on Wednesday Dmitry Peskov said Russia has no plans to withdraw the troops it has recently deployed. According to Peskov, the troops will remain where they are for as long as is appropriate.