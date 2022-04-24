War of Ukraine It is two months since the Russian invasion began, but there is no end to the war – the director of the Department of Martial Arts fears that the situation in Europe will be the same as in the Middle East

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine exactly two months ago. Colonel Petteri Kajanmaa, Director of the Department of Military Skills at the National Defense College, does not see a quick end to the crisis.

Two months ago, what many had feared for a long time happened.

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine early in the morning of 24 February. People woke up to news of Russian troops invading the Ukrainian border.

Russia refused to call the attack war but spoke of a “special operation”. President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian regime of Nazism.

At the same time, the Russian army invaded Ukraine from every possible direction, namely the north, the east and the south.

President Volodymyr Zelensky under the leadership of the Ukrainians went to defend their country against an attacker considered superior. A state of emergency was declared in the country, and Zelenskyi signed an order to mobilize. The children and women fled their homeland.

A Ukrainian soldier watched the horizon illuminated by the warps near Kharkov on February 24 after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Destroyed Russian combat equipment and the body of a soldier in Kharkov on February 25.

In the first days it was considered whether Russia would succeed in the lightning war, that is, the paralysis of Ukrainian troops and the rapid occupation of large areas.

Russian soldiers headed to the big cities of Ukraine: the capital Kiev, Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, and southern Kherson on the banks of the Dnieper River. Free strikes were made on important targets.

Experts considered it clear that Russia sought to cut Ukraine in half along the Dnieper. The goal seemed to be to overthrow the Ukrainian regime and replace it with a pro-Russian puppet regime.

Ukraine was criticized for being too cautious in its preparations for the Russian invasion and for delaying its mobilization.

Initially, Russia managed to conquer even large areas in northern Ukraine near Kiev, in eastern Ukraine in the Donbas region, and in southern Ukraine by the Asovan Sea.

Remains of a Russian convoy near the center of Kiev on the street on February 26.

Traces of Russia’s first missile attacks in central Kiev on 26 February.

When the duration of the war began to be talked about for weeks instead of days, Russia’s progress came to a great halt. An example is a tensed-kilometer-long vehicle hose that stalled towards Kiev in the early days.

Russia also targeted more airstrikes in western Ukraine. The bombings largely affected civilian targets, although Russia had claimed to be bombing only military targets.

The flash war failed. Russian troops suffered heavy losses, and in early April Russia withdrew its troops from the Kiev region of northern Ukraine. It had to hand back sites like the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that it conquered at the beginning of the war.

Ukraine had already succeeded in driving Russian troops out of Kharkov and Mykolaiv. In maritime areas, Russia lost its Moscow flagship in mid-April.

As Russian troops withdrew from the Kiev region, extreme atrocities against civilians were exposed in the remaining cities, such as Bocha.

Victims of hostilities began to be revealed after the Ukrainians occupied the territories back from Russian forces. Picture of Bucha near Kiev from the beginning of April.

The victims of the town of Bushan had been buried in mass graves, which were still being emptied and examined in mid-April.

Russia still also achieved significant territorial conquests in eastern and southern Ukraine. In Donbass, that is, in the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, it took over large parts of the territories. In the south, Russian troops advanced all the way to Kherson.

A kind of centerpiece of the war was the port city of Mariupol, where Russia slowly but surely succeeded in capturing the city from Ukrainian troops. Now Ukrainian troops no longer own the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in the city.

In mid-April, Russia launched a so-called major offensive in eastern Ukraine. In practice, it concentrated all its forces on the territory of eastern Ukraine and sought to advance their forces there.

The fighting has been stalled for weeks in a frontal war that Russia did not pursue. Ukraine is firmly defending existing territories, but it has also failed in counterattacks to push Russian troops out of its territories.

Now the war has been going on for 60 days. More than five million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country. Several Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by bombing. Thousands, probably tens of thousands, of soldiers have fallen. Similarly, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed dead, more than 20,000 in Mariupol alone, according to Ukrainian sources.

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee hostilities. Access to Poland in the border area was queued at the end of February.

A Ukrainian father who lost his two sons in the war sprinkled sand on his son’s grave in Kalush on April 4th.

When the war has not seen any significant twists and turns in recent times, discussions have risen the question of how long the situation can continue as such is increasingly raised. How many months of war are still ahead?

“Unfortunately, it seems that this situation may continue for a very long time,” said Colonel, Director of the Department of Military Skills, Petteri Kajanmaa corresponds to.

Kajanmaa remember how he was one of the experts who, the day before the war began, said publicly that he did not believe in a full-scale attack on Russia.

“Strategically, it just didn’t make any sense. It was seen that the attack would lead nowhere. It was a surprise that Russia invaded Ukraine with such great force and from many directions, ”says Kajanmaa.

Kajanmaa admits that in the early days it was considered entirely possible for Russia to succeed in the lightning war and paralyze Ukraine’s defense. According to him, Russia embarked on an occupation operation whose strategy had been adopted by the United States from the Iraq war in 2003.

“Achieving the goal would have required a successful fire attack that would have paralyzed Ukrainian troops and penetrated its own troops deeply. It failed, and Russia did not gain air dominance. ”

“A significant mistake was the underestimation of the will to fight of the Ukrainians. Russia assumed that the Kiev administration would flee and surrender and that they could easily take over Ukraine, ”says Kajanmaa.

According to Kajanmaa, the decisive factor was that instead of a military operation, Russia tried an occupation operation for which it did not have the conditions. He lists Russia’s mistakes: Troops were scattered in too many areas at once. During the first days, troops advanced deep into Ukraine were too lightly equipped. The maintenance did not work, and the troops ran out of combat potential.

Reuters’ long news videos show the devastation caused by the war:

When Talking about the current situation and the future, Kajanmaa is very cautious about significant changes. He says Russia has an estimated 70-80 battalion combat units in the Ukrainian operation, up from 130 during the war.

“It simply came to our notice then. Not even for very big goals. The basic truth is that the attacking party should have three times the number of troops defending. Now there is no double in Russia, and Ukraine is constantly being strengthened by training soldiers from the reserve and obtaining weapons from the West. ”

On the other hand: Ukraine does not have the capability for a large-scale counter-attack operation, Kajanmaa says. There are only a handful of troops required for such, and they are Ukraine’s “defense lock,” which the country does not want to risk at this point.

Kajanmaa estimates that Russia’s goal may be to conquer a slightly larger area than the Donbas, but there is still a long way to go. Russian troops are getting tired and there are few new troops available.

“The fronts may clot in these places.”

Equipment destroyed in battles on the streets of Butshan in early April.

The Black Sea port city of Mariupol is one of the longest war-torn Ukrainian cities. Traces of destruction on April 22nd.

Kajanmaa points out that Russia will no longer have significantly more troops available unless it completely changes its strategy. Military circles have been emptied, with the exception of standby forces. The mobilization and involvement of the reservists in the fighting cannot be done as long as, according to official Russian propaganda, the country is not at war but merely carrying out a “special operation”.

It would take big turns that Russia would suddenly start selling the current attack on its own people as a war and try to get the people on its side.

“Of course, Russia can only build almost any kind of narrative if it wants to. But that is precisely why Ukraine has been very careful in its actions on Russian territory, so that no such reason would be given, ”says Kajanmaa.

A ceasefire is also unlikely to be forthcoming in the near future. Kajanmaa quotes the CEO of the conflict resolution organization CMI Janne from Taala and says there are currently no preconditions for peace talks. For the time being, peace will be settled on the battlefields.

“Something essential needs to happen to be negotiable. The fighting would come to a complete halt if neither side considered it likely that they could achieve any of their goals. Another option would be the collapse of the other party, which seems very unlikely at the moment. ”

So Kajanmaa’s view of the near future is not very comforting. He predicts a long-term crisis.

“It is frightening that we have a similar situation in Europe as in the Middle East,” says Kajanmaa.

“There is no peace between Lebanon and Israel, but the countries are at war, even though there are no fighting at all.”