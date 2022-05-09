War of Ukraine HS followed Victory Day in Moscow and Kiev: Russians plunged into war nostalgia, ceremonies were canceled in Ukraine and flowers were not allowed

A new victory in the war was expected in both capitals.

Moscow / Kiev

In Moscow the citizens who celebrated Victory Day on Monday grouped almost seamlessly in support of their president Vladimir Putiniawho saw in his speech the military action in Ukraine as a direct continuation of the Second World War in the fight against the Nazis.

In his speech, Putin said the Russians were fighting in Ukraine for the security of their homeland, Russia, as in World War II.

In the victory park on the giant screen parade followed Svetlana Antipenko and Alisa Antipenko7, as well as Horlivka from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine eight years ago Gretta Mirošnikova said they respect the president and are proud of him because he loves his country.

“Putin spoke very correctly. We have before us again what our grandfathers fought for. We ran into this eight years ago, and today we are finishing what we started, ”Svetlana Antipenko referred to the war in eastern Ukraine that began eight years ago.

Miroshnikova said her brother was in the war for eight years and died in the Donbass on 26 February. It is impossible for him to imagine Russia without Putin.

“The rest of the world just woke up to this two months ago. I still have a lot of relatives and close ones in Donbass. I wake up every morning and look forward to a quick win. Hurry up to make it all end and there will be a victory – of course for us, ”says Mirošnikova.

Svetlana Antipenko, Alisa Antipenko and Gretta Mirošnikova said that for them, Victory Day is the most important holiday, which will be celebrated even happier at the turn of the year.

To the victory park in the morning, townspeople flocked to the south side of the capital to watch the military parade and Putin’s speech, even as the cold wind rained and water droplets dripped from the sky. The air section of the military parade was canceled due to bad weather.

From the auditoriums erected in the city’s parks, the people were allowed to watch the elite spend their victory day at the Red Square. Stepin’s stepping into the guest auditorium was explained in detail on television. Among the invited guests were, among others, the patriarch Kirill.

In Russia, attempts have been made to create a celebration of the whole nation from Victory Day, as it looks in the streetscape of Moscow. The townspeople have attached at least a black-and-orange herringbone to their chests, and many have clung to various army outfits to pay their respects to the victory of the war and the veterans.

Artyom Grontsev, a high school student (right), had arrived at Victory Park with his grandfather, Anatoly Zaitsev. Zaitsev did not hear Putin’s speech because of his poor hearing, but it was good for a high school student. “Putin said just the right things about the future of Donbas, our future and the current geopolitical situation around the world. The same thing is happening in Ukraine as it was 80 years ago. ”

Russia’s recent hostilities in Ukraine have divided the people, although opponents appear to be in the minority, according to research.

Critics say the day of victory has changed from a celebration of wet eyes to an aggressive war cult during Putin’s time, but there were no opponents of war or critics of the day of victory on the streets of Moscow on Monday.

Admittedly, a few refused to comment on current politics and said they wanted to focus on war nostalgia.

For example Moscow chef Jekaterina Loskutova35, said the victory day for him represents love of the homeland.

“It was suggested to me that I leave the country during this special operation, but I wondered how. My mother is retired, my grandfather died in 1942. My father was an officer. His grave is here. How can I get out of here? I love my country of birth. ”

“I can say enough that killing people is wrong. And whoever started this – it’s wrong. We have no right to destroy human life. ”

Moscow chef Ekaterina Loskutova celebrates Victory Day every year at Victory Park.

He spends Victory Day every year at Victory Park. In the afternoon, a concert by the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Putin’s supporters, began. Valery Gergiev.

Loskutova’s plans included enjoying army food, or buckwheat porridge with condensed milk, served at eateries in the city, and grabbing a hundred grams of vodka. He then planned to head home to watch war movies and sing war songs.

Citizens watched the Victory Day parade on display at Victory Park. Victory Park has generally been a popular venue, but at least even in the morning, bad weather taxed the crowds.

Katerina, 14, planned to take part in the Immortal Regiment as she considers it her duty because of her relatives who took part in the war. He did not want to say his last name or comment on what was happening in Ukraine.

In Russia the tradition of victory day includes the procession of the Immortal Regiment, which originated on the initiative of the citizens ten years ago. During the parade, citizens carry pictures of their relatives who took part in World War II.

Victory Day is closely linked to the prevailing political situation, so this year citizens were urged to include pictures of soldiers who died in Ukraine as well.

In Moscow, the procession saw members of the youth army carrying pictures of soldiers who had fallen in both the “special operation” and the war in eastern Ukraine.

Members of the Youth Army carried pictures of soldiers who had fallen during the Russian military operations in Ukraine during the Immortal Regiment.

Olga Kalinina, Vasili Ledrov and Jelena Ledrova wanted to honor the memory of their parents on the Victory Regiment of Victory Day.

To the procession participated Olga Kalinina, Vasili Ledrov and Jelena Ledrova carried pictures of their parents and said they wanted to honor their memory.

“We owe a debt to our parents who shed blood and fought for victory over fascism. Our troops are now fighting the Nazis in Ukraine. Not against the Ukrainians, but specifically against the nationalist groups. Unfortunately, the United States is funding them, as before, ”Kalinina said.

The Ledrov couple stunned their friends from talking too much politics. They wanted to focus on Victory Day celebration and war nostalgia.

Pensioner Lyudmila Putirskaya came to Victory Park with his father, who died in 1943 Vasily Tolstikov photograph. He interpreted Putin as speaking in favor of peace.

“Putin and Russia – we are all for peace and freedom. In favor of liberalization. So that there is no more war, so that this nightmare will end sooner, ”he declared.

According to pensioner Lyudmila Putirskaya, Putin and Russia as a whole are in favor of peace.

In Moscow citizens were allowed to reminisce about the war in peace, but in Kiev, war has become part of their daily lives.

Three young men from the Dnipro walked in Kiev near Independence Square. Juli Chernyshov, Vladislav Kormijenko and Valentyn Zadorožni came on holiday to Kiev, but not because of Victory Day but because in Dnipro in the shops of Adidas and Puma the sledges are empty. It is reported that fashion is still available in Kiev.

“It’s really interesting to see how Kiev is preparing for war. Much more checkpoints and sandbags than in the Dnipro, ”said Yul Chernyshov, 26.

On the day of victory, more international journalists than the people moved in Independence Square. People had been asked to stay home and go to the shelter if the air alarm started ringing. The center saw that the call was well obeyed

Victory Day doesn’t really mean anything this year, Chernyshov said.

“You can start celebrating again when there’s a win.”

What would be appropriate?

Chernyshov’s statement was so street-language that it cannot be published in the newspaper as such, but the main content was this: after the Russians have slammed into the country and left Ukraine.

“As far as Crimea and the border is closed.”

Yulia Chernyshov, Vladislav Kormijenko and Valentyn Zadorozhni went on holiday to Kiev, but not because of Victory Day but because the sledges in the shops of Adidas and Puma in the Dnipro are empty.

On a hill the largest flag of Ukraine fluttered. The sun was shining, the grass was green and the young couple was looking at a World War II T-10 tank. An air alarm flashed in the background.

In an ordinary year before the war, there would have been a huge number of people here. There is the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and the Motherland Birthplace Monument. It is 102 meters long and made of steel. This year the place was closed and flowers could not be counted.

No Roman Vashchenko and Marija Onokalo there would have been flowers. However, they came because they wanted to respect their grandparents.

Vashchenko is 21, Onokalo is 20 years old. In the past, they were only familiar with the war from school books. Now they themselves have become accustomed to air alarms, guns, explosions and destroyed villages.

“Especially this year, we have to think about all the bloodshed and horrors that people have to experience in the war,” Onokalo said.

Vashchenko initially believed that the war would be over in three days, maybe a week. He doesn’t think so anymore.

“Still, I just hope no one dies anymore.”

Roman Vashchenko and Marija Onokalo spent Monday victory day at the Motherland Monument Park in Kiev.

Larisa Veselova, 60, had a bouquet of red carnations in his arms. He sat on the bench and was angry. Victory Day is important to his family, which is why Veselova was angry that the flowers should not be counted.

“My father’s family was almost killed by the Nazis. I have a blow to my face that I am not allowed to drop my flowers, ”Veselova said.

“The current situation is a tragedy. Maybe I say a little roughly now, but I hate the western countries that have caused the crisis in Ukraine. Russia is not the enemy. I hope that Finland will not go to NATO. ”