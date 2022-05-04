War of Ukraine Finnish doctor Kariantti Kallio returns from Ukraine – Patients saw how destructive modern war machine is, he says

In Ukraine, many doctors and nurses have continued to work through the war. Finnish Kariantti Kallio traveled to the scene to help and now tells what a doctor’s job is like in the middle of a war.

“Fragment-, grenade and explosion injuries. Surprisingly many amputated limbs. ”

This is what a specialist in anesthesia and intensive care describes Cariant Rock Patients seen in Ukraine. Kallio has just returned from the war on a assignment he worked through the Doctors Without Borders. HS told of Kallio’s departure for the war zone in March.

Kariantti Kallio arrived from eastern Ukraine on an organization’s medical train.

The rock is has previously helped in crisis areas, including Yemen and the Central African Republic. In Ukraine, he says, shows how destructive the modern war machine is.

“The situation in Ukraine is terrible for the civilian population, as they also have a lot of war injuries. They are constantly victims of bombings and airstrikes, ”says Kallio.

Among other things, he had to finish the work left between the explosives while doing an amputation with the surgical team.

Work assignment In Ukraine, however, it was very different from, say, the Central African Republic, where Kallio treated patients around the clock in the spring of 2018. There were no specialists in all fields.

Ukraine is a European country with a high level of university education and a generally good level of health care.

“Quite a large part of the hospital and healthcare staff continue to do the work,” says Kallio.

He admires the perseverance and vigor with which the hospital staff in Ukrainian hospitals work. Many hospital workers have not even left areas where civilians have been urged to leave. However, the situation varies from region to region.

That is why Doctors Without Borders does not send a surgical team to set up a hospital in a country like Ukraine, but foreign doctors go there to find out what is in short supply and what kind of help is needed.

Doctors who have previously worked in crisis areas, such as Kariantti Kallio, are training local healthcare professionals, for example, to prepare for situations where the number of patients suddenly increases and they have to deal with a so-called major accident. In Ukraine, he lectured and shared his experiences in crisis areas with local health professionals.

“If you have to sort a large number of accident patients, you have to have a plan for that,” Kallio says.

In healthcare, operations are called triage assessment, which simply means that patients must be able to assess their condition quickly. In their medical urgency, acute patients take precedence over other minor injuries and symptoms.

Such a situation it didn’t hit Kallio’s gig that the number of patients had grown too big, even momentarily. He worked for the first week in the Zhytomyr region of northwestern Ukraine, from which Russian soldiers have already withdrawn. A bigger challenge there was the lack of drugs and other supplies needed to treat underlying diseases.

“The organization supplies local hospitals with needles and sutures, such as surgical instruments and patient monitoring equipment, as well as medicines needed in operating theaters, but also common medicines such as insulin, asthma and thyroxine,” says Kallio.

In some places, most people have left and there are still those who, for one reason or another, are unable to leave. Among them are the terminally ill, the elderly and the mentally handicapped, who need a lot of health care services.

Finland Spokesperson for Doctors Without Borders Anna-Reetta Korhonen Between the beginning of the war and the end of April, more than 225 tonnes of medical supplies and other supplies were delivered to Ukraine through them.

According to Korhonen, needs vary across Ukraine and the content of deliveries is constantly adjusted to meet needs. In many places, tuberculosis patients, for example, are critical because medication is long and should not be missed.

Supply supply chains, like other supply chains in Ukraine, have suffered severely. Distribution to some areas can be difficult due to blockades, active fighting, or a curfew.

Cariant Rock after the first week moved to the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where the war was much more brutal than in the west.

There, among other things, he participated in the opening of a large wound in his left hand, where he was involved in directing ultrasound-guided anesthesia.

Despite all the horrors of the war, Kalliio was reminded of the determination and indifference of the Ukrainians. They are, in his view, the real heroes of the war.

The fact that war is being waged in Europe brings it closer to one’s own life, even though the people at the feet of the war are quite similar all over the world, according to Kallio. Everyone hopes for a safe life for themselves and their loved ones.

“The same logos of fast food stores, fast food chains, sushi places and Wine Bars as we have here,” Kallio lists the findings from bigger cities.

Departure it is always difficult for Kallio to get out of the war zone because it feels unfair to get out when so many can’t.

As he left the area, he jumped on the Doctors Without Borders medical train from East to West, bringing the wounded to a safer area. Along the way, he met a woman a little over 20 years old who had lost both legs. The woman’s smile radiated to her eyes.

Kariantti Kallio will never forget it.

