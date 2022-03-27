War of Ukraine Belarusian volunteers strengthen Ukrainian army even if Putin wants them to join – HS visits Belarus base

Belarusian resistance forces say they are receiving messages from their country’s soldiers asking how to surrender if forced to fight in Ukraine.

Pavel Kukhta interviews and equips fighters going to Ukraine to volunteer.

Hanna Mahlamäki HS

Warsaw

Old the iron gate of the stone house opens, and a smiling bearded young man meets. We are in Warsaw, the base of Belarusian resistance activists. From here, fighters from the Kastus Kalinouski battalion are sent to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

The young man is called Pavel Kukhtahe is 24 years old.