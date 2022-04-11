War of Ukraine Austrian Chancellor Nehammer talks with Putin in Moscow “very directly, openly and harshly”

Nehammer is the first leader of a Western European country to meet Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Of Austria chancellor Karl Nehammer meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with Moscow is over.

This was the first meeting between Putin and the EU leader since Russia launched a large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine on 24 February.

According to Austrian media reports, the meeting lasted about 1.5 hours.

After the meeting, Nehammer issued a press release saying the face-to-face conversation was “very direct, open and harsh,” news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

“This is not a friendly meeting,” Nehammer said in a statement. In the press release, Nehammer reiterated his goal of helping to end the war or even improve the living conditions of civilians.

“I mentioned serious war crimes in Butcha and other places and stressed that all those responsible must be brought to justice,” Nehammer continued in the press release.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov According to Austria, it was requested that the meeting be held in camera and that no joint briefing be held.

At Austria’s request, there was also no joint performance for photographers. The aim is apparently to minimize Russian attempts to use the meeting in their own propaganda.

Nehammer told Twitter about the goals of the meeting on Twitter.

“Are [valtiona] militarily neutral, but we have a clear position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. It must stop! Evacuation corridors, a ceasefire and a full investigation into war crimes are needed, ”Nehammer wrote on Twitter.

Mr Nehammer also said he had informed the German and EU leaders and the President of Ukraine about the visit Volodymyr Zelensky. Nehammer met with Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine on Saturday.

Nehammer held the meeting on its own initiative. According to his spokesman, the Chancellor wanted to “do everything in his power to make progress towards peace”, even if the opportunities are scarce.

The chancellor also planned to talk to Putin about the atrocities uncovered in the wake of Russian forces in the town of Bushan near Kiev, which he described as war crimes. Nehammer visited Butch on Saturday.

Austria is a member of the EU but not a member of NATO. Military non-alignment has been a foreign policy of the country since Allied forces left the country at the end of the post-World War II occupation.

Against this background, Austria, like Finland, has tried to act as a bridge-builder between the West and Russia. However, the country’s political elite’s close ties to Russia have also been criticized in the West, and Russian intelligence has reportedly infiltrated Austrian security forces, according to the Financial Times.