Russia continues to punish the city and region of Kherson that is under the control of the Ukrainian Government and yesterday launched 80 fire attacks against inhabited areas that left two dead and 7 wounded, as reported today by the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration, Sergei Lisak. “During the past day the enemy carried out 80 attacks, firing 502 projectiles with mortar launchers, artillery, Grad (rocket launchers), tanks, aviation and drones,” Lisak wrote on his social networks. Sixty of these projectiles, he explained, hit the city of Kherson. Lisak stated that “the Russian military is targeting apartments in residential areas of the oblast.”

Among the targets, he added, were “educational institutions, a church, a humanitarian center, a shopping center, a car dealership, a factory and critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson.” “During the Russian attacks two people were killed and seven others were injured,” Lisak reported. Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast is divided in two by the Dnieper River. Russia controls the eastern bank of the river and Ukraine controls the western bank. President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced last week the “terror” that Russia inflicts on the inhabitants of the western bank with constant attacks on inhabited areas.