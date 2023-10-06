Two senior UN officials will travel to Moscow to discuss the future of the grain agreement with Russia

Two senior UN officials will discuss next week in Moscow with the Russian authorities the future of the agreement for the export of grain through the Black Sea, which Russia unilaterally abandoned in July, as reported this Friday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Vershinin, has indicated that the head of UN humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, and the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, will arrive next Monday at the Russian capital. “We will consult on food security and once again present our position and our assessment on the full range of issues” that concern this issue, she said.

Despite Russia suspending its participation in the grain agreement, which allowed Ukraine and Russia to export their grain from their ports across the Black Sea, the three-year memorandum between Moscow and the UN remains in force, Vershinin said. This is a document that established that Russia could parallel export its agricultural products and fertilizers once the logistical and banking obstacles related to Western sanctions were eliminated.

Russia has denounced that this part of the agreement was never fulfilled, which is why it announced on July 17 that it was suspending its participation, which de facto annulled the validity of the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea through which ships exported Ukrainian grain.

To return to the agreement, Moscow demands, among other things, the reconnection of the agricultural bank Rosseljozbank to SWIFT, the lifting of sanctions for spare parts for agricultural machinery, the unblocking of logistics and transport insurance, and the resumption of the operation of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, which exploded on June 5. EFE