War of Ukraine A large Ukraine support concert will be held in Stockholm, with Alexander Stubb among the speakers

The support concert at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena will feature many stars of the Swedish music sky. The concert funds will be directed directly to six different grant organizations.

Finland former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Professor at the EU University Alexander Stubb speaks at a large-scale Ukraine support concert on Saturday night in Sweden.

Stubb spoke about it on Twitter on Saturday.

“I originally had to participate via video, but it was decided to go on site. Yeah, I don’t sing, but I say a few words, ”Stubb writes.

Live appears in the Swedish music sky stars, such as Veronica Maggio, Ola Salo and Eva Dahlgren. This is the biggest support event that has taken place in Sweden since Russia launched an offensive war in Ukraine.

A concert called Hela Sverige Skramlar för Ukraina will be held at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Swedish verb scratches means either a loud ringing or a folk scraping of the cops.

The concert will be broadcast live on several Swedish channels and media. The broadcast that started at 9 pm Finnish time can be followed, for example On the website of the Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Donations raised through the concert will be donated in full to six different aid organizations, such as the Red Cross and UN Women.