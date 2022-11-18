TierraGamer had the opportunity to interview the producer of War of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and among all the statements it came out that new collaborations would come for the game and now they surprise us with this one that they do with Addison Rae, a very famous tiktoker.

For those who don’t know, Addison Rae is one of the most prominent personalities on TikTok and has a not inconsiderable number of 88 million followers and 5 billion views on this microvideo social network..

Players who enter War of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will get a card called “Addison rae Vision Card” for free in their item box.

The tiktoker stated that she is excited to announce that she is partnering with Square Enix’s mobile game, in addition to being a long-time fan of the franchise.

“My partnership will include vision cards and a custom in-game character that we’ve developed over the year.”, said the celebrity.

Secondly, a face-to-face event is coming War of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in Irvine, California at a place called Honey & Butter Macarons where attendees will receive exclusive postcards and stickers with the aforementioned theme.

The only thing that attendees will have to do is buy macaroni in this establishment. If that wasn’t enough, fans will be able to meet the voice actors of their favorite characters from this game like Skyler Davenport (voice of Machérie Hourne) and Erica Mendez (voice of Glaciela Wezette).

The first 100 guests will get special themed bags. So if you happen to be in Irvine, California, then take advantage, because the atmosphere can be good.

