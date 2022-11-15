Square Enix knows how to explode final fantasy through free-to-play. Sometimes it goes very well, other times regular and it can also go wrong. On this occasion, he has to talk about the good and with solid arguments, especially when it comes to War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

It is worth noting that the road has not been easy, especially given how the world is moving at the moment, since two years ago many were playing from their phones because there was plenty of time and now, the issue is much tighter.

We had the opportunity to talk with the producer of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius who answered our doubts about what awaits this title in the immediate future.

Creating a robust game two and a half years after its release

Let’s be honest, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is one of the heaviest titles in mobile terms because it is robust and complex due to the nature of its game mechanics. Was this the plan from the start? What was so?

According to the series producer’s words, the original Brave Exvius went more towards the pixel art side of the first six installments and does not leave that line, while War of the Visions is more thought about the legacy that it had at the time Final Fantasy Tactics.

Source: Square Enix

Now this kind of art makes the game feel unique and we want to see the characters from the iconic RPG series of Square Enix with that presentation. For example, we already had at the time the protagonists of Persona 5 Royal, but will you come more? According to the game’s producer, yes, we will see more, but all of that is a surprise so we must be patient.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius could still refer to other more or less forgotten games

Yes, it is clear to us that the immediate reference for War of the Visions is Final Fantasy Tactics, however, this series does not just stay in the game that came out on PlayStation platforms, there are also those for Game Boy Advance that are certainly popular. Could we have references from those games in this mobile title?

Source: Square Enix

“I am very sorry, but I am afraid that I cannot answer in any way on this topic. As you mention, FFT ADVANCE and FFT A2 can be a perfect fit from a game system perspective. If we see a strong enough desire for such a collaboration from our players, we may consider making it happen.”, declared the producer of War of the Visions.

War of the Visions can be a complicated game, what are you doing to make it more accessible?

Those who participated during the game’s anniversary had a chance to get free UR units, 10 thousand Visiores and special cards, as well as summon tickets. Even new registrations can beat Ramuh or the Chocobo. These kinds of gifts can help players a lot to have easier games and a really strong team.

Finally, this free-to-play from Square Enix will continue to listen to the players, even when they have the opportunity, so that they have meetings with them now that time allows. The producer would even like to meet the LATAM players to thank them for their support.

Finally, this free-to-play from Square Enix will continue to listen to the players, even when they have the opportunity, so that they have meetings with them now that time allows. The producer would even like to meet the LATAM players to thank them for their support.