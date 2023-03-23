Square Enix celebrates the third anniversary of its mobile game, War Of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and with it introduces new and past characters from Final Fantasy VII Remakeas well as its Intergrade version.

From now until May 2, users can get new units, “Vision Cards”, summons, login bonuses, a variety of free gifts and rewards.

The collaboration of War of the Visions with Final Fantasy VII Remake returns with the ex-SOLDIER and mercenary Cloud Strifethe martial arts teacher Tifa Lockheart, the compassionate Aerith Gainsborough and the persevering Barrett Wallace.

Players will have the opportunity to summon each of these units in “Ultra Rare”, with the opportunity to obtain Tifa for free and guaranteed as a login bonus for the duration of the collaboration.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, you can also fight with sephirith and yuffie. Summon before May 2 for a chance to get both units in “Ultra Rare” and new “Vision Cards”.

We also recommend: Collaboration between Puma and Final Fantasy XIV confirmed for Latam

On the other hand, new missions and challenges will arrive so that you can obtain flagship weapons from sephirot and yuffieas well as upgrade materials.

Source: Square Enix

Celebrate the third anniversary of War Of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius with login bonuses and special events. “Score NRG Restores” (L), “Story Skip Tickets”, and “Transcendence” materials available at login day. Players will be able to vote for their favorite unit in “The Unit Popularity Poll 2023” here and until April 9.

From now until April 4 there will be free summons to celebrate the third anniversary. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.