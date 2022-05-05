KHERSON OBLAST. “We have fortified the positions and strengthened the lines of defense with troops and artillery, it is the highest level of defense that we can ask of our troops at the moment.”

Thus begins Captain Oleksandr Hlonko. The barely shaved face betrays his age. Although young – he is barely thirty years old – he is head of the tank unit of the 17th Brigade of the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian army, a section that covers nine regions including Odessa, Zaporija, Mikolaiv and Kherson, the first major city in be occupied by the Russian army in early March. Every word is reasoned, hands behind his back, he paces back and forth with slow steps, a glance at the map, one at his men.

ALESSIO ROMENZI

The operations room of the brigade is on the ground floor of a primary school, on the road that leads from Krivij Rig to Kherson, a position that, in order to access the trench lines, we have undertaken not to disclose. The south side of the school was damaged by fighting as the Russians tried to gain ground in the north. After the Ukrainian army regained control in that area, the 17th brigade established its base, among the destroyed desks, the children’s drawings hanging on the walls, the gymnasium that became the soldiers’ dormitory.

ALESSIO ROMENZI

“There are our best men, soldiers with the experience of the 2014 war. We must not only repel the Russian advance we must liberate Kherson.” Kherson, the southern port city fell in less than a week. At the beginning of the invasion, Russian forces stationed in Crimea encircled it, checking first the neighboring villages, Chernobaevka airport, then entered the city, defeating the outnumbered Ukrainian troops.

On 3 March the city was occupied, as were the surrounding areas. A defeat. Captain Hlonko says less than he knows. Fewer, above all, than he would like: «Kherson fell because the Russians invaded us on all fronts and the outnumbered army was unable to defend them all. We had to protect the most important territories, such as the capital. Because if they had taken Kiev, the heart of the country, they would have easily taken everything else ».

ALESSIO ROMENZI

Which is another way of saying that Kherson was sacrificed. Or perhaps she who knows, betrayed. A city of about 300,000 inhabitants, together with Mariupol it is a key port, it has a strategic position that makes it a gateway to southern Ukraine: it borders with Crimea, the territory occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014, and with the self-styled Independent People’s Republic of Donetsk. From Kherson, Russia could launch a more powerful offensive against other southern cities, including Odessa and Krivy Rih.

Since the city has been under occupation, now more than two months, Russia has shown its willingness to exercise lasting political and economic influence. The Kremlin army controls all exits from the city, seized the town hall, removed the Ukrainian flag and installed a new mayor. It restricted internet access and Ukrainian television was replaced by Russian television programs.

ALESSIO ROMENZI

Lastly, on May 1st, the Russians declared the transition from the local currency, the hryvnia, to the ruble. Kirill Stremousov, appointed by the Russian forces as deputy governor of the military-civil administration of the region, told the Russian agency Ria Novosti that the transition period between the currencies will last four months and that “the question of the return of the Kherson region to the Nazi Ukraine is simply excluded, Kiev will no longer be able to impose its Nazi policy on our land, aimed at destroying people and their identity ”. A long-lasting control plan over a strategic region of the country, the Russification of Kherson, its de-Ukrainization.

Putin needs a trophy for 9 May and, in this light, Kherson is perfect. For this reason, contrary to the trail of blood that his army left behind in the Kiev region, here in the South the strategy was, at least initially, different.

In the first weeks of the occupation, life seemed to continue in a kind of restless normality: despite there being no official evacuations and despite the checkpoints, people could leave the city. According to Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev, one third of the population has left Kherson, one hundred thousand people. For a few weeks the municipal office continued to function, and the Russian soldiers seemed tolerant of the protests.

Thousands of protesters gathered every day in the square with blue and yellow flags shouting “Kherson is Ukrainian” against the Russian tanks and soldiers who listened without firing. It had to be shown that the troops had arrived in peace and that the citizens lived in dignity in the newly occupied Kherson. Then the climate changed, the special Rapid Response Units (Sobr) and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) arrived in the city and started using tear gas and grenades to disperse the crowd, the protests became weekly no longer daily and the most frequent arrests. Russian TV channels, the only ones reaching the city, have begun to promote the narrative of denazification from morning to evening. They show images of soldiers distributing food to starving people and Russian journalists following humanitarian aid from Crimea. They call it the new Kherson freedom. And they show the Ukrainian troops calling their military actions an abuse against the city which has regained its “primordially Russian” identity.

«We get terrible news every day – says Captain Hlonko -. The Russians need men of fighting age and the women who manage to escape from Kherson tell us that Russian soldiers are taking the men from the city to forcibly transfer them to the Crimea. “

Men registered, and a climate that is becoming more aggressive. Three days ago, US Ambassador to OSCE Michael Carpenter called “highly credible” the hypothesis that Russia, ahead of May 9, could formally declare war on Ukraine and thus be able to enlist conscripts and mobilize the reservists.

Because more than the propaganda strategies – the parade to commemorate the fallen of the Second World War – today the Russian army, which according to Western estimates has lost at least 10,000 men in two months – needs soldiers. And Putin needs mass mobilization, including an emotional one.

Along the dirt road that leads to the trenches, the soldiers exchange a password to cross the checkpoints. It changes every day, an ancient word of the Ukrainian language was valid for our passage. The dirt road separates vast agricultural fields, on both sides there are soldiers guarding the positions, the labyrinth of trenches that are the structure of the defensive points for kilometers and other soldiers intent on digging, yet. Transporting tree trunks to cover what will become bunkers, shelters, tunnels of soldiers in their time underground.

Rudimentary stations made of weapons and time. Crates of apples, water cans. A soldier at the top of the hill monitors positions to the south with binoculars, the person in charge of the trench where we stop, Ilhor, marks the shifts in his notebook. Who leaves, who stays. Non-guards live underground to protect themselves from entering missiles: the last two days before our visit hit the adjacent checkpoint. In the middle of the afternoon the sky turns gray, heavy rain falls on the fields and on the dirt road which makes the path muddy. Ihor goes down into the trench, sits down leaning on the gun.

Ilhor is from Kharkiv, he fought in Donbass in 2014. His task is to identify and neutralize the Russian vehicles that are moving to obstruct the offensive to the North. He has a good-natured face, he always smiles, as if to ward off the death that is there above his head.

Look up, from the logs that cover the trench the rain falls, to define the life below it says that the trench protects you until the artillery hits you “if you hear the whistle you are afraid but you are safe, if you don’t hear it you are dead “.

In recent days, he explains, the Russians have received reinforcements in the region and that the pace of artillery strikes has become constant and the front much more active. There are no options but to win, he says as everyone says. He does it for himself, for the country, for his kids. He has three waiting for him in Kharkiv and “I did not leave them either to return defeated or to return to a coffin”. He didn’t have to explain anything to the two older ones aged 15 and 17, to the youngest of four, before leaving, he asked them to draw peace and not watch TV. She wants to protect her childhood.

To describe this war he starts from what he did not understand about the Donbass eight years ago. He thought it was a quarrel not between countries but between people. We do not understand each other, he said to himself, but we are brothers and it will pass. Then staying there he realized that the war in Donbass was a mine hundreds of kilometers long and sooner or later it would break out.

I ask him what, in his opinion, Ukraine has done wrong in recent years. And Ihor says if the mistake we can talk about was adjusting the volume of the voice badly, Ukraine should have spoken before what it understood about the war in Donbass. Where it would go. Then he is silent, and corrects himself. Maybe Ukraine screamed but on the other side of the border, in the West, no one wanted to listen.

Fear or superstition, that mine exploded and Ihor returned to the front, this time north of Kherson. “When will the war be over, Ihor, weeks, months or years?” “Someday,” he says, still smiling. Then he gets up, takes up his rifle, comes out of the trench and says: “Here we defend ourselves, but to win you don’t have to defend yourself, you have to attack.”