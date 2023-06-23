When three men love the same woman and three women yearn for the most graceful of them, what can go wrong? In Open your eye A cynical and disappointed comedy about the gender war, Francisco de Rojas Zorrilla performs a fun exercise in buffo realism. Instead of writing an idealistic ending, with happy pairings, as was customary in the Golden Age, the favorite author of Felipe IV finishes off his work by launching an ad for single people: “Open your eye”, lest they seduce you out of interest . In his version, depicted in the Classic Theater Festival in Alcalá (and later in Chinchilla, Almagro, Bogotá, Alicante and the Fernán Gómez Theater in Madrid), Eduardo Vasco updates the theme by introducing some couplets that also allude to non-binary people. Neither in war nor in love is there fair play, the author and Vasco himself come to tell us, director of this agile, light and well represented performance.

None of the customs that Rojas Zorrilla portrays is exemplary: open your eye it resembles the picaresque novel more than swashbuckling comedies, where some noble character always appears. Everyone here is duplicitous, but some of their behavior is justified by how impoverished Spain was in 1640. In the year this piece was written, the Catholic monarchy, exhausted by successive wars, suffered the uprising in Catalonia (started as a result of bad harvests) and the secessionist uprising in Portugal.

Here Doña Clara is not a prostitute, as is usually inferred from the character, but a free woman who is jealous of her independence.

In Elena Rayos’ bold interpretation, Doña Clara is not a prostitute, contrary to what is usually inferred from an epidermal reading of this character, but a free woman, jealous of her independence, who entertains several lovers to make ends meet: from each of them he takes what suits him. At that time, the authors portrayed characters as free as this one or as the protagonist of The Valencian Widow, by Lope, without being stopped by censorship. Also Clemente, incarnated by Rafael Ortiz, departs from the cliché of the gallant: every now and then he has to hide (inside the trunk) from other lovers who appear without a succession of continuity. open your eye is a vaudeville, written 200 years before those of Labiche and Feydeau.

Personified by Manuel Pico, Cartilla is a funny man with a salt shaker. Mar Calvo and he make the most of the songs. Alberto Gómez Taboada makes the role of the second gallant more harsh and sharp, because Vasco adds to the original text three scenes of blows and slaps taken from there is no friend for friend, another farce by Rojas. The morality of the second lady and the maid, gracefully played by Celia Pérez and Anna Nácher, is as flexible as Clara’s. Jesús Calvo’s Don Juan seems to have escaped from a figurón comedy. The mentions of the price of things that appear intertwined in the work are a reflection of the scarcity and decline that the Spanish population endured, but also the European one.

‘Open your eye’. Text: Rojas Zorrilla. Version and direction: Eduardo Vasco. Alcalá de Henares, June 24 and 25 Chinchilla, 27. Almagro, July 7 and 8.

