“The most exposed operators will solve them urgently”
ROME. Considering the “resurgence of attack campaigns in recent days on national sites claimed by Russian actors and the possible transition to more complex attack campaigns”, the CSIRT (the response team of the National Cybersecurity Agency) identified 71 vulnerabilities that “should be resolved urgently and as a priority within a risk management process by the most exposed operators (including critical infrastructure managers)”.
#War #Russia #alarm #Italian #Cyber #Agency #resurgence #hacker #attacks #major #vulnerabilities #Italy
Leave a Reply