It is a war of nerves that is currently underway between the UK and the EU. The heads of state and government of the EU will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss how and whether a trade agreement with Great Britain can be concluded before the end of the year. Negotiations between the two sides have made little progress for months. The meeting in Brussels should therefore also deal with emergency plans in the event that the talks fail.

However, this is already known from the final phase of the negotiations on the exit agreement, which almost exactly a year ago brought an agreement between London and the 27 EU states on issues such as the border regulation on the Irish island and the rights of EU citizens on the island : There is a lot of tactics involved. Not only the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to push the price for an agreement on future trade relations as high as possible, but also the EU.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Seen in this light, the announcement that the EU-27 also want to discuss scenarios for a no-deal Brexit at the summit in Brussels should be understood primarily as a signal to London: if necessary, the trade talks can also be abandoned.

The EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has announced that the negotiations must be concluded by the end of the month so that there is still enough time for ratification. Johnson, on the other hand, had demanded that an agreement should be in place by the upcoming EU summit – otherwise he would leave the negotiating table.

The EU is counting on the talks to continue at the end of October

Despite Johnson’s threat, there are many indications that the tough, detailed talks about state aid for industry in the UK, the future rules against social and tax dumping on the island or fishing rights in British territorial waters will continue after the Brussels summit. Before the summit, the French European Minister Clément Beaune told FranceInfo that an agreement would have to be found by the beginning of November.

On the EU side, France is one of the countries that is particularly committed to ensuring that after the end of the current transition phase from the beginning of 2021, Great Britain cannot deviate to a large extent from the EU’s environmental and social standards that have so far prevailed in the UK. Countries that are also tough on this point include Italy, Portugal, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Beaune emphasized that they did not want to conclude “an agreement at any price” with London. “We will not sacrifice the interests of Europeans, our companies, our fishermen,” said the European Minister.

Three sticking points: fishing, competition, dispute settlement

In addition to fishing and the guarantee of fair competition, there is a third question, which is still particularly controversial: How should the EU and Great Britain settle disputes, since Great Britain no longer wants to accept the case law of the European Court of Justice in the future? There was also little progress in the last round of negotiations, as Barnier told the EU European Ministers who had met in Luxembourg on Tuesday. It is therefore to be expected that the upcoming EU summit will serve the chief negotiator in Brussels for one purpose: the Frenchman would like to work with the EU states to find out where to stay tough in the upcoming hot phase of negotiations and where to go to London can still meet.

Green expert Brantner: Some EU countries make too big concessions

Meanwhile, the European spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Franziska Brantner, demanded that there should not be unfair competition at the expense of companies in the EU. “I see with concern that there are also tendencies among some EU member states to go too far with Great Britain in the negotiations on state aid law and environmental standards,” Brantner told Tagesspiegel. “Germany has to stand closely with France when it comes to protecting the EU internal market,” she said.

Controversial Seehofer paper on future relations in the judiciary

According to Brantner, the fact that Germany occasionally acts on its own in the post-Brexit negotiations was last shown at a video conference of the EU interior ministers last week. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) distributed an informal paper on future cooperation with Great Britain in the field of justice and domestic policy on behalf of the German EU Presidency without consulting EU chief negotiator Barnier.

In addition, according to the words of the Green politician, in the last few weeks of negotiations on the EU side, the fact that the result of the post-Brexit talks is also a signal for European right-wing populists such as the leader of the French party “Rassemblement National” , Marine Le Pen. Right-wing populist movements could see their demands for their countries to leave the EU in the event of a deal that is advantageous for London. “It’s not about a normal trade agreement like with Japan or New Zealand, but about a former member state,” said Brantner.