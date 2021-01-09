The followers of the iconic series ‘Sex and the City’ are in luck because finally HBO has confirmed that there will be a return. It will be a limited miniseries that will reveal the lives of its protagonists 16 years later. However, the declared egos and enmities will prevent the reunion from being complete, since Kim Cattrall, the interpreter of the unforgettable Samantha Jones, has definitely refused to join any project with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The famous comedy, which aired between 1998 and 2004, chronicled the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), a columnist for a New York newspaper who shared with readers her experiences and those of her friends with sex and social relationships in the city of the skyscrapers. In an interview at the end of last year, and when the possibility of a new season was already flying over, Parker was interested in seeing what paths the protagonists and their relationships would have taken in an era dominated by social networks. And above all, at the height of #MeToo, which shook the foundations of American society after uncovering the harassment and abuse of women.

The new batch of episodes, according to several North American media, is one of the great projects of HBO Max for this year. But everything indicates that we can only see what happened to the lives of Parker, Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). As was the case with the attempt to make a third film, Kim Cattrall falls from the poster, who has not hidden his discrepancies with the rest of the actresses, especially with Parker, showing that the idyllic friendship relationship on the screen was turned off when the director he yelled “cut.”

The disagreements between the two actresses were the talk that always surrounded the series, and would go back to the recording of the second season, when the creator of the narration, Darren Star, a close friend of Cattrall, was replaced by Michael Patrick King, close to his instead of Parker. In addition, Carrie’s interpreter assumed the role of executive producer that same year, which translated into higher income than her companions, already slightly higher by having a more prominent role. With a damaged ego, and facing the rest of the cast after allegedly leaking an abortion of Cynthia Nixon, Cattrall came to point out in 2004 that the end of the series occurred precisely because of her complaints about that salary disparity.

That did not prevent her, however, from participating in 2008 in ‘Sex in New York: The Movie’, and even in the second part, although later she would accuse her co-stars of intimidating her and ‘bullying’ her for not wanting to shoot a third headband. As she said years later, she had already made it clear that it was a stage that had closed and did not want to resume.

Although Parker always ruled out confrontations, denying any “catfight” on the set, the truth is that his partner did not hesitate to air those discrepancies, encouraged by feeling excluded from the friendship that the other protagonists did develop. The highlight of the war came through social networks, in 2018, when Cattrall replied with outlandish boxes to the condolences that Parker sent him after the death of his brother. I do not need your love or support in this tragic moment, Sarah Jessica Parker. You are not my family. You’re not my friend. So I’m writing you for the last time to tell you to stop exploiting our tragedy just to restore your image as a good girl, “he replied. A declaration of war that will now make it impossible to see Samantha on the streets of New York again.