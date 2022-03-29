“It will be a war of developments. At the moment it is difficult to understand which car is the best between Ferrari and Red Bull, they are the same “. So the technical director of Red Bull Adrian Newey commented the victory of Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia, which evened the score with that obtained by Charles Leclerc in Bahrain. In Sakhir, however, the Dutchman was forced to a sad pit-stop with four laps to go and the fact that the Monegasque has signed the fastest lap twice means that the Ferrari driver has twenty points ahead of him. of the reigning world champion.

Newey stressed that we will need to be careful in the news to bring to the track, because the budget cap – which this year amounts to 140 million dollars – does not allow follies. Any modification must be measured and introduced only when it is certain that it guarantees a performance advantage. Each failed experiment will be a decisive misstep in the tug-of-war for the World Cup between the pairs Ferrari-Leclerc and Red Bull-Verstappen. Mercedes looks to Imola as the first appointment in which to introduce a first package of ‘care’ for the W13, while Red Bull in view of the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna and of Made in Italy will simply focus on a ‘free’ update or the loss of weight. In Melbourne, a renewed track which has not been raced for two years, it will be interesting to see if Ferrari and Red Bull will still be so close despite being very different in terms of design philosophy.

Red Bull and Mercedes as regards the budget cap have tried to gain spending margin first by leveraging the six sprint races by asking for 5 million more – request rejected with the sprint races that have remained stuck at three – and now they are focusing on inflation and the increase in the costs of raw materials in order to obtain an increase in the cost ceiling. A scenario that Mattia Binotto wants to avoid for several reasons, not least the fact that at the moment Ferrari is one – if not ‘the’ – car to beat and the transparency to be guaranteed in terms of financial statements being a listed company. The number one of the men in red does not want discounts from the FIA ​​and hopes that the checks relating to compliance with the 140 million dollars not to be passed are widespread: “Without careful checks there is a risk of distorting the championship – the words of the Ferrari team principal reported in today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera – with two machines with such close performances, an idea of ​​1-2 tenths can make the difference. Every evolution will weigh “.