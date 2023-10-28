The count of the fatalities that the Israeli bombings are causing in Gaza has become another element of the propaganda with which both Israel and Hamas try to attract the favor of international public opinion. The Gaza Ministry of Health raised the death toll this Friday to more than 7,300 people, a figure that already quintuples the 1,400 left by the Islamist militia in its incursion into southern Israel on October 7. The total blockade by land, sea and air that Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government decreed on the Palestinian enclave after the attack prevents the entry of independent verifiers who can certify this information. The United States, Israel and Germany question the figures, as they come from a department run by Hamas, considered a terrorist group by Washington and the European Union. Instead, the Gaza Ministry of Health is the source that many international organizations, including the US State Department, have used in previous offensives.

“I don’t trust that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people have died, I am sure that innocent people have died and it is the price of war, but I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are saying,” he said last Thursday. the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to question the high number of fatalities while the Israeli siege intensified.

Hours after the US president’s statement, the Gaza Ministry of Health published a list of the 7,028 people (with their names, except for 281 to be identified), of which 2,913 are children, who between October 7 and until three in the afternoon on Thursday (local time, one more than in mainland Spain) had lost their lives in the Palestinian enclave due to Israeli bombings. The 212-page document, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, includes the identity number of each “martyr”, as Palestinians who die in the conflict with Israel are usually called, as well as their gender and age, and clarifies the counting system.

Specifically, as explained by the Gaza ministry, government hospitals register in “the computerized hospital information system” both each dead person who arrives at their facilities and the cases of the injured who die in the hospital itself, and transfer this information to “the central database of the registry of martyrs.” Private hospitals, without access to this computerized system, fill out “special forms” with the personal data of the dead people and send them within the next 24 hours to the information center of the Ministry of Health, according to the document.

The number of fatalities, the Gazan ministry clarifies, does not include the “people missing under the rubble”, “those who were buried directly without being transferred to hospitals” or the cases in which “the hospitals were unable to complete the procedures.” register”. “For this reason, the number of martyrs is hundreds higher than the number included in this report,” the document maintains.

“The numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Health are generally reliable,” Omar Shakir, director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) for Israel and Palestine, based on the experience of “an organization that has worked for more than 30 years” on the ground. His statement responds to “methodological reasons.” “We have done our own verification on specific attacks and we have found that the number generally coincides with what the ministry gives,” explains Shakir. For this reason, he continues, it is the source that not only HRW cites, but also “the United Nations and even the US State Department in its annual report.” Furthermore, Shakir believes that “the level of devastation seen in satellite images, video or interviews is in line with the numbers given by the ministry.”

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, agrees with this analysis. In previous cycles of violence, “those figures were considered credible and no one really questioned them,” he said this Friday at a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Jerusalem, reports Antonio Pita. He explained that, in addition, in previous escalations of violence they carried out the following “correlation”: on the one hand, they calculated what percentage of the Gazan population UNRWA workers represent and, subsequently, they verified that this figure coincided with the percentage of UNRWA workers. agency who died, calculated on the total number of fatalities. The result was “more or less” the same, which led them to deduce that the figure provided by the Ministry of Health was logical.

The massacre at Al Ahli al Arabi hospital

The doubts surrounding the massacre at the Al Ahli al Arabi hospital due to the explosion on October 17, for which Hamas blamed Israel and which, in turn, blamed the Islamic Jihad, are partly at the origin. of distrust of the figures provided by Hamas. At first, the authorities announced that between 200 and 300 people had lost their lives, a figure that the Gazan health services later raised to 471. Several investigations agree, however, that the number of victims is probably lower, light of the damage caused by the bomb, which fell in the hospital parking lot.

“We must distinguish between the statements issued by senior officials in the heat of the moment and the total number of deaths, because this is not based on a statement, but on direct information that the Ministry of Health receives from the hospitals; that is, in a figure compiled collectively,” explains Shakir.

Regarding the specific number of civilian deaths – the Gaza Health Department does not differentiate between civilians and combatants – the expert considers that “the ministry is not the source.” “It only collects information about the identity number, name and age and it is, in that aspect, that we consider its information reliable.” To know the exact number of dead non-combatant population, “an investigation is necessary that can hardly be carried out in a situation in which neither war journalists nor human rights organizations are allowed to enter Gaza so that they can carry out their work.” own investigations on the ground.” However, according to him, the number of deceased children that appears in the document (2,913) “indicates that a high number of civilians have died.”

