A video has appeared on the Internet, which shows how an Azerbaijani tank destroys a sign with an inscription in Armenian. The “war” of a combat vehicle with a sign was shown in a video, which on Friday, December 25, is published by the Telegram channel “Military Observer”…

The footage shows how a tank moving along a dirt road knocks down a sign with the name of a settlement written in Armenian. A metal plaque flies to the side, after which smiling tankmen of the Azerbaijani army appear in the frame.

Earlier, another video appeared on the network, which captured the dismantling of the sign with the inscription in Armenian. First, several men in military uniform knocked him down, after which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stomped on the plate.

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in late September. During the clashes, the Azerbaijani army occupied a number of territories of the unrecognized republic, which was supported by Armenia. On November 9, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia adopted a joint ceasefire statement. The warring parties remained in their positions, then three more regions passed under the control of Baku. Azerbaijan regarded the results of the war as a victory.