War Russia-Ukraine: no to the super partes of politics

On the war in Ukraine, especially in Italy, there are those who, due to an ideological legacy of the past and who, due to political-electoral speculation, continue to hold a position, if not quite blatantly “pro Putin“, At least”Super partes“. Overcoming ancient and new fences, a part of the constellation of is found on the same barricade lefta part of that of center-right (from former DC, to the 5 Stars, to the League), together with the old and new pacifists, in fact hoping for the surrender of those who have been invaded and the victory of the invader. This is to avoid worse troubles like the risk of one third World war or to return to wave the anti-US flag, anti Born, seeing in the West the “sick” part, the real enemy. As if what has been happening for more than two months were a sports competition between aliens or a virtual game between extraterrestrials and not a crazy challenge wanted, conceived, launched by one side – the Russia from Putin – a military invasion against a democratic country even branded as a “Nazi”.

Forgetting, or pretending to forget, who in this war that has been raging for more than two months is the aggressor and who is attacking him and what the invader’s objectives are does not help to find a way out. When a military power as the Russia invades a sovereign nation, when the aggressor’s missiles raze entire cities to the ground killing civilians, when millions of citizens are forced to flee their homes and homeland, one cannot limit oneself to pontificating, assuming tones of solemn political superiority and moral, rising above the contenders, confusing or putting aggressors and attacked on the same level, above all by not seeing or pretending not to see what the real goal of the Russian rais is. With all the limitations and even the mistakes of Zelenskyiof the Usefrom the Born andEurope, faced with the aggression and the tragic consequences, faced with Putin’s plan for a “geo-political” revolution which considers the operation in Ukraine as a step towards expanding to the West, one cannot but be on the side of the attacked nation. Putin aims at the creation of a Euro-Asian empire based on the Orthodox religion to make Christian Russia the “liberating” nation of the world: an unprecedented transnational geo-political reality that also includes Western Europe today considered “an empty shell”, dominated by corrosive ideologies such as that of gender, a Europe to be reduced to the protectorate of its great “Christian inspired” empire. Thus the risk of world destabilization is real and requires adequate responses, without falling into the trap of provocations and threats. Not to take a political position in favor of the aggradable Ukraine and not to support it in every way, even by sending adequate weapons to the clash, even demanding a sort of one-way disarmament (that ofUkraine) while the second world army threatens the use of subsonic missiles, uses carpet bombingby deploying tanks and planes of all kinds, in fact means only one thing: to give Putin his victory and pave the way for his plan of anti-democratic hegemonic expansionism.

Guerra, Pope Francis and the Vatican recognize Ukraine’s right of defense

The same Vaticanwith Pope francesco and with the Secretary of State Parolintoday they recognize theUkraine the “right” to defense. The latest diatribe on the meaning of “defensive weapons”Is yet another demonstration of how one can climb mirrors while a nation is being destroyed less than two hours’ flight from Italy. Not supporting today, even by sending adequate weapons, the attacked Ukraine would have, even in a completely different international context, the same consequences of the aggression of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968 by the USSR. There is no later, neither for Ukraine nor for Europe, if he lets Putin do what he wants. This does not mean aiming at the military defeat of the invaders. Today it means supporting the Ukrainian resistance to “force” Putin not to continue with the massacre of civilians and to open a real peace negotiation to find “different” solutions for the disputed areas, from the presence of a super partes multinational force to the agreement on participation of those populations in decisions, for example through referendums. Difficult and narrow roads, which must however be sought and traveled. Today, before it’s too late. Putin’s encirclement syndrome must not be fueled. But, at the same time, giving Putin his victory on the battlefield means opening up to a tomorrow that can bring back the tragic events that Europe and the world have already tragically experienced.

Read also:

Salvini to Meloni: “Only if united, the Center-right wins”

Guerra, “Italy (if requested) will send more weapons to Ukraine”

Ukrainian war, Italy increasingly aligned with the US. From Draghi comes Kishida

War in Ukraine, no peace agreement is more reasonably possible

Benetton at 4.75% of Generali: the surprise “climb” with Aspi’s money

Shanghai, the protest against the lockdown with pots and pans. VIDEO

AXA Italia wins first place at the Italy Insurance Awards 2022

ASPI, the new “Cashback with plate” service is launched

Italian Tech Academy is born, the school for acquiring digital skills