War, new raids on Gaza, UN: “Unacceptable what is happening”

The war between continues Israel and Gaza. The Israeli air strike yesterday at a school in the center of Gazaused as a shelter for displaced Palestinians, has killed 18 people, the civil defense agency of the territory managed by HamasWhile the UN said six of its staff were among the dead. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said yesterday’s attacks on the compound near Nueseirat had resulted in its highest death toll yet among its staff.

“Among those killed was the person in charge of the UNRWA shelter and other members of the team providing assistance to the displaced,” the UN agency said on X. Earlier, the Israeli military said the air force had “conducted a precise attack against terrorists operating inside a command and control center and Hamas control” in the schoolyard, without providing details on the outcome or the identity of those affected.

According to the press office of the Hamas governmentaround 5,000 displaced people were sheltering in the school when it was hit. UNRWA said in its statement: “This school has been hit five times since the start of the war. It hosts around 12,000 displaced people, mostly women and children.”

“Our hearts go out to our colleagues at UNRWA. We mourn the loss of 6 more colleagues. The carnage in Gaza must stop. Ceasefire,” the director general of the World Health Organization is meanwhile asking again on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuscommenting on the post in which UNRWA communicates the loss suffered.

“Simply tragic,” the agency writes. “Terribly tragic“, the WHO DG reiterates. “No words can describe the true horror and loss of life in Gaza. Hospitals, schools and shelters have been repeatedly bombed, resulting in deaths among civilians and humanitarian workers”, underlines Tedros, relaunching his appeal to stop the war.

Guterres: “What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable”

“What is happening in Gaza is completely unacceptable. A school that was transformed into a shelter for 12,000 people has been hit by Israeli attacks. Six of our colleagues from theUnrtwa are among the victims. These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law must stop now,” said UN Director-General Antonio Guterres on X.

Undercover Israeli forces infiltrated Hebron hospital and arrested wounded men, the Palestinian Information Center and Mayadeenspecifying that the soldiers dressed as civilian women entered a medical facility in Halhul, north of Hebron in the West Bank. According to the Times of Israel, two wounded Palestinians were arrested during the raid and hospitalized; at least one of them is accused of attempting to detonate a car bomb on August 13.