War, NATO's rapid intervention force in Poland. World conflict scenarios

There war in Ukraine there is a serious risk of spreading to all of Europe and beyond. The signals arriving are disturbing. Putinfollowing the attack claimed by ISIS a Fly he no longer involved only Kiev in his accusations, but also pointed the finger at them USA And United Kingdomconsidered “accomplices“. On the other front – reports La Verità – we learn that, as if it were an ordinary thing, in Poland others were piled up 100,000 soldiers, that is, a kind of rapid intervention force in the event of a conflict with Moscow. And this would be just the beginning, because overall the Western contingent should soon reach 300,000 men.



Of course – continues La Verità – it can also be a way of show off your musclesor to avoid being caught unprepared when faced with Putin who didn't hesitate a second to invade Ukraine and to bomb Kiev. However, that the France prepare special powers to transform the factories in armaments industries and NATO deploys hundreds of thousands of soldiersmakes it clear that it doesn't take much to cross the thin red line that separates us from the war. With each passing day – concludes La Verità – Putin manages to increase the dose, making himself more and more threateningnot only with words but also with weapons, since he now throws weapons with a certain regularity hypersonic missilesthat is, difficult to intercept by Ukrainian forces, also on inhabited centers.