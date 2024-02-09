Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

In drastic terms, a CDU politician calls for Ukrainian attacks on Russia as well – he warns of the utmost if Putin wins the war.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) votes in Ukraine war continues to use decidedly cautious rhetoric. The war could end at any time – but not with Ukraine capitulating, he said on Friday (February 9th) during a US visit: a variation of the dictum that Putin's Russia “must not win” the war.

Completely different tones came from the opposition almost at the same time: Roderich Kiesewetter, defense expert for the CDU, demanded: “The war must be brought to Russia.” In view of the tough struggle over the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev, the thesis was recently circulating again The federal government fears that German weapons could cause damage in Russia. Kiesewetter now took a different approach.

“Bringing war to Russia”: CDU man breaks Scholz’s conventions

In his interview with the German wave, the Federal Republic's foreign broadcaster, he did not speak of the use of German weapons. The CDU politician and retired Bundeswehr colonel made an appeal that was as harsh as it was urgent. His demand: “The war must be brought to Russia.”

“Russian military facilities and headquarters must be destroyed,” said Kiesewetter. “We must do everything to enable Ukraine to destroy not only oil refineries in Russia, but ministries, command posts, command posts,” he emphasized. He also openly called for the Taurus to be delivered: Scholz had to get the “green light” from Joe Biden in Washington to deliver the cruise missiles.

Roderich Kieswetter (middle) in May 2022 together with Friedrich Merz (right) on a visit to Irpin, Ukraine. © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrinform

At the same time, Ukraine must be provided with more air defense systems in view of attacks on residential buildings, schools or hospitals. As deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee in the Bundestag, Kieswetter is also responsible for work with the secret services.

“It’s time for the Russian population to understand”: Kiesewetter warns of a disaster for the EU and Germany

Kieswetter also justified his call with the possible impression such blows would have on the people of Russia. It is “time for the Russian people to understand that they have a dictator who is sacrificing the future of Russia, who is sacrificing the future of Russian youth, including ethnic minorities.” The country is “basically bringing war into the world.”

Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine continue to fight undeterred, said Kiesewetter, referring to personal encounters. He warned at the German wave but before the consequences of a possible failure: “Millions of Ukrainians would leave the country, they would endanger the cohesion of the European states” – at the same time this would be a signal that the West is not in a position to stop “a dictator like Putin”. to command.

If the USA stops providing help – for example in the event of Donald Trump's re-election – it would have “unimaginable” consequences, predicted the Bundestag member. In this scenario, the peace order and the EU are “history”. “And we will become a belligerent, which is exactly what Russia wants,” he added. Kiesewetter also called for preparations for Ukraine to become a member of the EU and NATO. (fn)