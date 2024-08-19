Moscow: “Western media in Kursk are involved in aggression”

The activity of Western media journalists who entered the Kursk region of Russia from Ukraine is “evidence of their direct involvement in the implementation of large-scale hybrid aggression against Russia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russia Bans 32 British Think Tank Experts

Russia has announced the ban of 32 British experts and think tank employees who are accused of promoting an anti-Russian line in Western political circles and spreading disinformation aimed at discrediting Moscow. The list was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashes out at another Rai journalist, Ilario Piagnerelli. “Italian media praise Ukrainian Nazis”

After the case of Stefania Battistini, a correspondent for the Rai in the Russian region of Kursk, Moscow has once again pointed the finger at the Italian media, accusing them of “praising Ukrainian neo-Nazis while posing for reports wearing SS symbols”. “As you know, the Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Italian journalists for illegally crossing the Russian border”, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, recalled yesterday on Telegram. “But this, in my opinion, is not the most serious crime committed by Rai employees”. “Western media continue to engage in the targeted rehabilitation of Ukrainian neo-Nazis and the revision of the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal”, Zakharova continued in her post.

The spokeswoman, naming him explicitly, attacks a report by Rai correspondent in Ukraine, Ilario Piagnerelli. “Previously, correspondent Piagnerelli had already reported stories about Bucha and a deceased neo-Nazi from Pravi Sektor, who is banned in Russia,” the spokeswoman writes. “Now he has reached a new level after doing an interview in which he shows a man wearing a hat with the insignia of the SS division ‘Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler’.” And continues: “The Italian media are increasingly reminiscent of the Volkischer Beobachter (People’s Observer, the official newspaper of the Nazi Party). We are waiting for the official reaction from Rome,” concludes Zakharova.

Today the spokesperson returned to the subject with another post on Telegram in which she sarcastically jokes about the fact that Piagnerelli would have deleted the interview in question from social media. “The Italian lover of Ukrainian neo-Nazis got nervous. Why?” is the short comment that accompanies the screenshot of a post X of the anonymous profile ‘Chance Giardiniere’.

Russian advisor Yuri Ushakov: “The negotiation process is absolutely inappropriate in light of the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk”

After the Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, “the negotiation process is completely inappropriate,” said the Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov in an interview with the channel Telegram Shot quoted by Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax. “At this point, given this undertaking, we will not talk,” he said in response to a question about the possibility of negotiations with Kiev. But he also said that Putin’s proposals “have not been canceled”

Ukrainian Armed Forces Ready for New Attack on Kursk

Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Kursk are redeploying in an attempt to launch an attack in a new area, but Russian forces remain in control of the situation, he said at Tax Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov. “We have the situation under control. Yesterday was a very difficult day, there were several waves of enemy advance. Most of the enemy was destroyed. Today we feel that the enemy is redeploying to try to enter from another side,” he said.