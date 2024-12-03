Last weekend, WAR MMA, the company of brothers Jorge and Agustín Climent, celebrated its fourth numbered edition at the Caja Mágica, an event that featured numerous well-known faces among the public and that, on a sporting level, left us a new victory for Hecher Sosa (11-1), who is already waiting for the call from the UFC after having obtained five wins in a calendar year in his professional career.

The WAR 4 evening was vibrant and great fights were fought, but there was one that stood out above the rest: the one between Borja García and Ahmed El Idrissi. A fight that won the ‘fight of the night’ prize, with both participants winning a bonus of 3,000 euros added to their corresponding purses. But there was an incentive: this duel was loaded with emotion due to the desire that both had for each other after having gone through the reality show The Ultimate Warrior, a program in which the fighters live together in a house and a tournament is held at different weights.

Well, as ABC MMA has learned, WAR is already working on making a second edition of this reality show in new weight classes. In the two previous divisions, the company directed by Diego Moreno has established professional rankings, thanks to the anonymous votes of different experts from the national mixed martial arts scene.

This newspaper has learned for the first time how the flyweight and bantamweight classifications have turned out.









Flyweight WAR Rankings

1. Borja García “El Águila” (WAR Champion)

2. Ahmed El Idrissi “Danger”

3. Josue Misael Hernández »Yosu No Love»

4. Rodrigo Rivoin «Chiquillo»

5. Rafael Amaro Gómez “Rafilla”

6. Mateo Andrés Ramirez «Güecha»

7. Christian Olmos Jareño

8. Alberto Segovia

Bantamweight WAR Ranking

1. Stephane Sebishao “Vibranium” (WAR Champion)

2. Christian Maroñas «El Potro»

3. Arthur Hrynchak «Archi»

4. Joan Fuentes «Sick Flower»

5. Matias Alejandro Jara “El Leoncito”

6. Enrique Acosta Hernández “The Genius”

7. Elvis Bonin Almario «El Flaco»

8. Asier Martin