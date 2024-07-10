War Makes Russian GDP Soar: World Bank Promotes Moscow

For the Russia war is…a business. At least according to the official GDP statistics, which are driven by the military spending of the country of Vladimir Putin from 2022 to today, despite Western sanctions and embargoes, they have seen a surge. So much so that in 2024 for the first time since 2015, Russia, based on data from the previous year, was indicated by World Bank in the group of high-income countries, with a per capita income of more than 14 thousand dollars a year. The reason is that the push for public investment that the conflict in Ukraine has promoted has concentrated spending and production within the national territory of the Russian Federation.

Russia, GDP grows by 3.6%

Real GDP per capita in 2023 rose from 3.6% and The Nominal GDP was driven by 10.9% mainly by the recovery of trade, which grew by 6.8%, the construction sector, which increased by 6.6%, and the credit circle, with the finance which marks +8.7%. Military spending rose by 7%, and all this represents active and circulating GDP: from 102.37 to 109.45 billion dollars.

Military spending makes Russia grow

Overall, note the Wilson Center“the costs of war are not limited to paying for the army and thepurchase of weapons. Expenditure on treating the wounded is classified in the budget as health expenditure, while expenditure on debris removal, construction and restoration of infrastructure in the occupied regions falls under “accommodation and services”. Military spending includes salaries for special services, police, teachers, doctors, workers in occupied territories and even touring artists.” The prestigious American think tank indicated that by the end of 2023 in 10% of GDP the direct contribution to growth guaranteed by the war economy, not only financed by the central state: “The regions co-finance the payments of contractors and participate in the reconstruction of the occupied territories. Private companies also contribute. They finance private military units and purchase fleets of oil tankers to circumvent sanctions on oil. The population raises funds for various initiatives to provide for the army”.

Putin’s war made workers happy too…

Furthermore, on Carnegie Politics analyst Ekaterina Kurbangaleeva recently recalled that the income distribution of the war economy often reverberates to the peripheries of the Russian Federation. Creating a dynamic environment for the country led by Vladimir Putin, where the average income of Russians rose by 5.8% in 2023, experienced a similar expansion in the first quarter of 2024, and the country’s tax revenues rose by 40%. And, as she wrote Fulvio Scaglione on InsideOver Putin’s war has made the workers of the most peripheral oblasts happy, for now. The so-called “military Keynesianism” typical of countries with a war economy is applied: an expansion of the budget that creates aggregate demand oriented towards the development of the military apparatus.

This is how Moscow resists Western sanctions. But when the conflict ends…

A strategy which in numbers allows Moscow today to economically withstand the harsh Western sanctions, preventing the total collapse of the national economy predicted by many since 2022. But to which a fundamental fact is added: Russia will have to avoid that in the future this expenditure generates, once the war is over, an inflationary shock and must remedy the deficiencies in the supply chain of the technological industry and strategic raw materials, real bottlenecks for its industry, not only military. How long will Russia keep in areconverted economy for war purposes and mobilized is difficult to predict. It is true that Russia’s push to bring the economy to the battlefield appears for now stronger than that of sanctions to make it stagger. With concrete impacts also on the income, and therefore on the consensus, of the population. A fact that the West cannot ignore.