War Machines | Britain, Japan and Italy are designing a state-of-the-art fighter

The aircraft is scheduled to be completed by 2035.

Britain, Japan and Italy are jointly designing a next-generation fighter jet that is scheduled to be completed by 2035. The main contractors are British BAE, Japanese Mitsubishi and Italian Leonardo.

The companies said on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement on the next steps in the project, which bears the name Global Combat Air Program (GCAP).

The price tag of the project is tens of billions of euros, but the partner countries have not yet agreed on how the budget or development work will be divided between them.

On Wednesday The Italian Ministry of Defense announced that it is committed to paying its share of the project for 15 years, i.e. beyond the planned completion of the plane.

Reuters reported on the basis of its sources last March that Britain and Japan would be the main players and Italy would pay only one fifth of the development costs. At the time, the Italian Defense Minister commented on the information as speculation. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said it too did not recognize the information in the news.

British Ministry of Defense project manager Richard Berthon said that the countries would not divide the budget like a cake at the very beginning, but the whole would be affected by the development of each country’s industrial conditions as the project progresses.

According to Berthon, several countries have been interested in the project, but the trio is now working to complete the machine within the target schedule.

Saudi Arabia, which has a long history of air defense cooperation with Britain, has been speculated to be one of the interested countries. According to Berthon, no agreements have been made with Saudi Arabia, but there have been discussions about future possibilities.