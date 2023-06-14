Mexico.- A woman went viral on social networks because she He confronted an alleged assailant who tried to take his belongings.

The video went viral on the account of TikTok @nayelitorres1728where the young woman is observed facing the delinquent.

The young woman named Bella, from Mazatlánshared the impressive video and he says he doesn’t even know how it happened.

“She looks very calm… Me when they try to rob me“, the video reads while listening to the audio of “Belica like none” by Los Ejemplares del Rancho.

Bella knocked the delinquent off the motorcycle and faces itthe impressive video was captured on camera on June 8 at around 4:47 p.m.

Woman confronts assailant in Mazatlán and the VIDEO goes viral

The assailant tries to punch her, but Bella reacts quickly.the still dazed criminal, seeing that he cannot defend himself, tries to flee on the motorcycle.

TikTok users commented on the video waiting for the “story time”.

“The assailant asking to call the police“Commented a user and Bella added that in the end the authorities did come for him.

“Nobody is going to talk about how he raffled off in flip flops and he didn’t get any…” one user noted.

