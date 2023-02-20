War Russia Ukraine, Italian journalists in the “sights” of Kiev

There war in Ukraine continues and now to become suspicious Zelensky to have relations with the regime Flyalso add to the list the Italian journalists. I am at least eight the reporters to whom the authorities of Kiev – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – they have credit suspended which allows for spin freely – and therefore to work – at the front. The news leaks from sources informal governmental, partially confirmed by the Order of Journalists. The reporters, all freelnace, would be accused in various capacities by the Ukrainian secret services to be close to the Russiansif not even suspected of collaborationism with the scheme Fly. Among them are two collaborators of the Fatto, Andrea Sceresini and Alfredo Bosco, forced to return to the hotel in Kiev after having to leave the Kramatorsk front, and Salvatore Garzillo of Fanpage, rejected at the border between Poland And the Ukraine. The names of the other five, for the moment, have not been disclosed “for security reasons”, as they are still in a situation of “strong danger“.

There Farnesina in these hours – continues the Fact – he is working under the radar for substantiate The elements on which i are based suspects of Ukrainian intelligence and try to break the deadlock. A similar mishap a few months ago also befell Lorenzo Giroffi, who was also rejected like Garzillo al Polish border for the same reasons. The world is in turmoil Italian press. “Ukraine’s blocking of 2 journalists on charges of “collaboration with the enemy” And unacceptable – writes on Twitter the new president of the Fnsi (National Federation of the Press), Vittorio Di Trapani – Reporters do not take part in wars, they tell. We have to guarantee them safety and the right Of exercise one’s Work“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

