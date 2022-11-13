War Russia Ukraine, after the liberation of Kherson the air alarm goes off throughout the country

“The support for war in the Russian Federation is rapidly falling to the bottom “and” politically and psychologically, Moscow has not yet matured for real negotiations and troop withdrawal. But it will happen. Immediately after the liberation of Donetsk or Luhansk“This was stated by the president’s adviser Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak in a tweet. Everyone, he added, “from the oligarch to the shoemaker” is forming the opinion that “it’s time to stop it.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky later claimed that Russian forces have all ‘sensitive’ infrastructures destroyed before leaving Kherson, and promised to restore all kinds of communications infrastructure, water, heating and electricity supplies.

However, Zelensky, during his daily speech, went on to explain that the time has not yet come time to carry out these works and asked the population to be careful and not to check it out on their own stability of buildings, nor the objects left by the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian president explained in detail that there are ten groups of experts working to deactivate all types of explosives and have already neutralized 2,000 mines, electric cables and unused ammunition.

Zelensky he also reported that yesterday afternoon Ukrainian forces recovered 60 settlements in the region of Kherson, where the police have begun to take stabilization measures, also underway in the city. He also acknowledged the work of all the soldiers who made the liberation of this region possible and assured that “it is already clear to everyone that the result will be favorable to Ukraine”.

War Russia Ukraine, Pope Francis: “Peace is possible, let’s not resign ourselves”

“We always remain close to our brothers and sisters of the tormented Ukraine. Close with prayer, with concrete solidarity: peace is possible, let us not resign ourselves to war”, he said Pope francesco at the end of the Angelus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

