Israel-Palestine war, the risk of alliances forming terrifies the world

The war between Israel And Palestine now it risks expanding. After the attack of Hamas at the rave party and the first consequences of the attack the allies have come forward and they are different. Beyond to Iranconsidered the true instigator, there are: Lebanon, Algeria and public support also of Venezuela through Maduro. The president accused Israel of “genocide” against the Palestinians. But it doesn’t end here, there also comes the announcement of a loyalist of Putin, the Chechen leader. “We support Palestine and we ask – said Kadyrov – for an end to the escalation. If necessary we are ready to send our units as peacekeeping forces to restore order and deal with those who create problems”, wrote the Chechen leader on Telegram. “I appeal to the leaders of Muslim nations, create a coalition and call those you consider friends, Europe and the whole West, so at least they won’t bomb civilians with the excuse of hitting terrorists”, he added.

In the past few weeks Kadyrov he had been given up as dying by the Ukrainian media. “I was in Israel, with my peaceful delegation we had to deal with provocations. In any case, I ask for an end to the escalation,” he added. The death toll from the Hamas attack rises to 1,000. 687 those in the Strip. Netanyahu promises to “change the Middle East” and pushes for a government of national unity. “Hamas will not open hostage negotiations while under fire from Israel.” This was stated by Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

“The hostages are at riskbut we will not negotiate anything as long as we are under fire, with the threat of invasion or battle,” he said in a statement carried by CNN. “If Israel continues to attack civilians in Gaza we will execute the hostages one by oneone for each bombing of civilian homes without warning, and we will publish the audio and video of the executions”: this is the threat brandished this evening by a spokesman for the Hamas Al Qassam Brigades. Near the Gaza border, however, in Israeli territory “they would have been the bodies of around 1,500 Palestinian terrorists found“. The Jerusalem Post reports it.

