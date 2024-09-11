War, the offer to Sinwar: safe conduct to the Hamas leader, but only on one condition

The war may be nearing its turning point Middle East, Israel he made a proposal to Hamas destined to be taken seriously, especially by its new leader Sinwar. NetanyahuIndeed, he offered him freedom in exchange for all the hostagesThe proposal of Tel-Aviv It is in fact a safe conduct for Sinwar: “He will be able to leave the Gaza Strip alive in exchange for the release of all the hostages”. This was stated – reports Il Messaggero – by the Israeli government’s coordinator for hostages, Gal Hirsch, in an interview with Bloomberg. “I am ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, to his family, to anyone who wants to join him,” Hirsch said. “We want all the hostages to come home. We want demobilization, eradicationand I believe we will agree to give Sinwar and his men safe passage.”

THE interviews – continues Il Messaggero – I am in stalemate phase. “There have been virtually no negotiations since November and they don’t seem to want an agreement,” he said. Hirsch. The hypothesis, in fact, could be a glimmer of hope in the negotiations for the apparently stranded truce. In the meantime, on the ground, a new massacre. On the day when the images from above show a crater about ten meters deep and around several destroyed tents, snapshots from the Al Mawasi camp, in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The attack from the sky was led by the Shin Bet, Israeli military intelligence and the Command that operates – continues Il Messaggero – in the area and is directed against a nucleus of Hamas which includes Samer Abu Daqqa, head of the terrorist organization’s air unit, Osama Tabesh, head of the surveillance division and Ayman Mabhouh, all involved in the October 7 massacre and according to the IDF on the verge of plan further actionsBut Al Mawasi camp is in the center of the area defined as a “humanitarian zone” and hosts hundreds of people seeking shelter. There are dozens of deaths.