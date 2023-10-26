Israel-Gaza war, tension in the Middle East continues

The Israeli army carried out a short raid with tanks in the northern Gaza Strip ahead of the “next phases of combat” against the group Islamic Hamasa military spokesman said Thursday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that his troops will carry out a “ground intervention” in the Palestinian enclave. “Overnight, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” the military spokesman said.

In the operation, “soldiers located and attacked numerous terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch sites,” he explained. Israeli forces “worked to prepare the battlefield” and “left the area at the end of the activity,” he underlined.

In turn “aircraft from Israeli war have attacked more than 250 Hamas targets in the last 24 hours, including “operational command centers, tunnels and rocket launchers located in the heart of civilian areas”. Furthermore, naval forces “hit a surface-to-air missile launch site of Hamas in the Khan Yunis area”. Since Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, after a massive attack by the Islamic group that caused more than 1,400 deaths, Israeli troops have already carried out short ground incursions in the north of It crawls, while maintaining constant bombing.

From them, the Palestinian militias in Gaza continued to fire rockets at several points in Israeli territory, for the first time since the beginning of the conflict on the city of Eilat, in the far south of Israel, 220 kilometers away. On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu reaffirmed in a televised speech that “there will be a ground intervention in Gaza” and that “they are working around the clock” in preparations, in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.” I will not provide details on when, how and how much, nor will I specify the various considerations that we are taking into account, many of which are not known to the people of Israel, which is good, because we want to protect the lives of our soldiers,” he said.

On the other hand, the Israeli presidento reiterated the order for all civilians in Gaza to leave the north of the Strip, despite the lack of security conditions to do so. More than one million Palestinians, half the population of the Gaza Strip, are displaced in the south – where there is also continued shelling by Israeli forces – amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis following a total cut of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

